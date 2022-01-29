Library Life: Week of Jan. 30

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Celebrate Korean New Year: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join in celebrating Korean New Year with food, culture, language and games. This program is for kids 5 to 10 years. Register by emailing <a href="http" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Documentary Screening: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the library will screen “With Drawn Arms,” about Tommie Smith, the gold medalist who is known for raising his fist after accepting a medal at the ’68 Olympic games in protest of racial inequality. Email <a href="mailto:bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Subscription Boxes: Sign up for a subscription box made specifically for you. Each box includes a book and goodies. Available for grades third through seventh and for teens.

• Tween Cuisine: At 7 p.m. Friday via Zoom, kids ages 7 to 12 are invited to learn new recipes and food hacks and build more skills in the kitchen. Contact the library to register.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Blood Drive: From 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, the library will host a blood drive in partnership with Versiti Blood Centers. To schedule an appointment, call or text 734-755-7245. Every donor will receive a limited edition pair of socks.

• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library is hosting an open mic night in the 4th Floor Auditorium. Different styles of performing arts are welcome.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Winter Reading Challenge: The library is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge that runs through Feb. 5. Challenge log-in sheets can be found on the Beanstack app and at the library.

• Take-and-Make Craft: Every Saturday, the library has supplies available for pick-up to do a take-and-make craft. These are designed for grades first through fifth.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Winter Reading Challenge: “We Love Reading!” is for all ages and will run Monday through Feb. 25. Each week you reach your reading goal, you will earn a raffle ticket for a prize (one per age group). Each week readers ages 10 and younger hit their weekly goal, they can stop in the library for a Valentine prize. Download the Reader Zone App and use Code: 78750.

• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, there will be a discussion of “American Predator” by Maureen Callahan. Copies available at the library.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Monthly Project: Every Friday is Family Fun Day. Pick up the supplies for this month’s project, which has the theme of “Journaling Everywhere.”

<strong>Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609