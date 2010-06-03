Johnny Angel's opens in Momence

Johnny Angel's opened Tuesday at 119 W. Washington St. in Momence. Menu offerings include steaks, chops, ribs, chicken, pasta, pizza and seafood. All their meat is prime grade, wet-aged for at least 21 days and never frozen. Serious meat lovers can indulge in a 48-ounce porterhouse for $24. Pork lovers will want to try the Triple "P" sandwich, which is a piece of fried pork topped with pepper bacon and ham. For seafood fans, there's catfish, walleye, perch and shrimp. Frog legs are a weekend special, as is liver. On the side, try their horseradish and asiago cheese au gratin potatoes. All entrees come with a complimentary slice of angel food cake topped with cherry sauce.

The thin-crust pizza is priced by the inch, so a 12-inch pizza costs $12, etc. They offer all the traditional toppings plus a few specialty combinations, including a macaroni and cheese pizza. I couldn't resist trying something so unique and was glad I did. The chewy crust, which I particularly enjoyed, was topped with white sauce, cheese and penne pasta. I added a little crushed red pepper and liked it even more.

Johnny Angel's is large and spacious inside, with ample seating and a full bar. There's a separate entrance for take-out orders, so customers can pick up their food without going through the restaurant. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The phone number is (815) 472-6801.

Sgt. Pepper's Bar & Grill (221 Main St.) has reopened in Kempton. It had been closed for about two months. New owner Wendell Perry plans to keep the name, at least for now. Hours are 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, except Sunday, when the bar doesn't serve alcohol until noon. The kitchen is open for breakfast daily and for lunch at 11 a.m. The kitchen closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The new phone number is (815) 253-9009. Sgt. Pepper's closed in late March. (Thanks to a reader named Cherie for that tip.)

Two weeks ago, when I listed restaurants with outdoor dining, a reader named Tammi alerted me to one that I missed. Here's what she sent me via e-mail: "One of our favorite places to dine outdoors is Traxx in Grant Park. ... They have the best pizza, and it's even half price if you go on a Tuesday evening. Also, great lake perch!"

Traxx (102 Dixie Highway) is a family-friendly restaurant and bar with a covered beer garden. It's across the street from the Shell station in Grant Park. If you're coming from the Kankakee area, take Illinois state Route 1 into town and Traxx will be on the south side of the road as the highway curves sharply north.

The perch is offered Friday and Saturday. In addition to the thin crust pizza special Tuesday, double crust pizzas are half price Wednesday and deep-dish and stuffed pizzas are half price Sunday.

Saturday they have $4 burgers.

The kitchen opens at 11 a.m. daily and closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Delivery is available in Grant Park and nearby areas. The phone number is (815) 465-2000.

Here's a recommendation from a reader named Deb: "I'd like to recommend the special torta from Isidro's. Get it with deep fried pork (spicy), onions and cilantro ... nothing else. It's a sandwich you'll never forget."

Isidro's Tamales & Taqueria (430 W. Station St.) in Kankakee is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The phone number is (815) 929-0700.

