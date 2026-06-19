2026 Daily Journal All-Area Boys Track and Field

First team

Wences Baumgartner (Photo Submitted by Brandon DuBois)

Wences Baumgartner, Beecher, sr.

A state qualifier in both the high jump and triple jump, Baumgartner set a new personal best with a high jump of 1.93 meters at state, good for a fifth-place finish. He also set a PR of 12.75 meters in the triple jump earlier in the season.

Malachi Lee (Photo Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Malachi Lee, Bishop McNamara, jr.

A 2026 Daily Journal Boys Track and Field Co-Athlete of the Year, Lee won a state title in the triple jump with a season best of 7.21 meters while also breaking a school record in the event that had stood since 1987. He also qualified for state in the triple jump and as part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

Cale Hamilton (Photo Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Cale Hamilton, Bishop McNamara, sr.

Hamilton wrapped his senior season by placing sixth at state in the shot put with a personal best of 16.22 meters. He placed first at four meets, including the Chicagoland Christian Conference Championship, and placed second five times.

Brock Clott (Photo Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Brock Clott, Bishop McNamara, so.

A state qualifier in the discus and shot put, Clott went on to place fifth in the discus with a throw of 46.95 meters. His personal best was 53.05 meters. He set meet records at three meets, including the Chicagoland Christian Conference Championships.

Lyzale Edmon (Photo Submitted by Matt McLain)

Lyzale Edmon, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr.

A 2026 Daily Journal Boys Track and Field Co-Athlete of the Year, Edmon became the second athlete in school history to medal in three events at state, highlighted by a fifth-place finish in the 200 meters. He also medaled in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and qualified in the 100 meters. He is the school record holder in the 200 meters (21.32 seconds).

Jamir Burt (Photo Submitted by Matt McLain)

Jamir Burt, Bradley-Bourbonnais, so.

Burt qualified for state in the 110 hurdles for the second year in a row to start his career, placing 13th after setting a PR of 14.50 seconds at sectionals. He was a state medalist with the 4x200 relay and was all SouthWest Suburban Conference in both events.

Bradley-Bourbonnais logo (Photo provided by Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School)

Bradley-Bourbonnais relays (4x100, 4x200)

Both relay teams broke school records four times during the season. The 4x200 team of Jamir Burt, Lyzale Edmon, Brandon Sumrall and Kyron Birk placed seventh at state (1:27.80) while their record of 1:26.09 was the third-fastest in the state in 2026. The 4x100 team of Seth Teague, Lyzale Edmon, Kyren Edmon and Sumrall placed eighth at state (42.03) with their final record time sitting at 41.40.

Kyler Savini (Photo Submitted by Kyle Eastman)

Kyler Savini, Bradley-Bourbonnais, so.

The area’s top boys distance runner this season, Savini set a new PR in the 3,200 meters (9:38.86), shaving nearly 18 seconds off his season best from his freshman. That time came in sectionals, where he placed third. He also earned All-SWSC honors in the 3,200.

Phillip Turner (Submitted by Marques Lowe)

Phillip Turner, Kankakee, jr.

Turner set a new PR in the 400 meters at home in the Kankakee Co-Ed Invitational (48.26), later finishing second in the event at both the Southland Athletic Conference Championships and at sectionals. He ran the 10th-fastest time in the state prelims and also qualified for state with the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

George Noble (Mason Schweizer)

George Noble, Kankakee, fr.

One of the quickest sprinters in the area, Noble ran a personal best of 10.85 seconds at sectionals to punch his ticket to state as a freshman. He took first at the Manteno Invite and finished second at two additional meets. Noble also qualified for state as part of both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Dominic White (Submitted by )

Dominic White, Kankakee, sr.

A vital part of all three of the Kankakee relay teams to qualify for state, White was also one of the top high jumpers in the area as a senior. He had a top-10 finish in the high jump at sectionals and won a Southland Athletic Conference title with a new PR of 1.88 meters.

Kankakee High School logo.

Kankakee relays (4x100, 4x200, 4x400)

The Kays had three relays qualify for state this season, with all three running their fastest times of the season at sectionals. The 4x100 relay of George Noble, Phillip Turner, Kymani Billings and Dominic White set a PR of 41.86, the 4x200 of Noble, White, Billings and Braden Jordan set a PR of 1:28.43 and the 4x400 of Noble, Dominic White, Davion White and Turner set a PR of 3:21.91.

Briggs Cann (Photo Submitted by Justin Emerson)

Briggs Cann, Manteno, jr.

Cann shattered his own school record in the 400 meters multiple times, finishing with a time of 49.01 seconds in the state finals that earned him fifth place. He also qualified for state with the 4x100 relay team and won Illinois Central Eight Conference titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meters and the 4x100.

Hunter Kaitschuck (Submitted by Brian G)

Hunter Kaitschuck, Wilmington, so.

After qualifying for state in the 110 hurdles as a freshman but not making it out of prelims, Kaitschuck came back this season and finished second at state in the event with a PR of 14.58. He was one of just two underclassman in the finals. He also won a sectional title and ICE title in the 110 hurdles.

Second team

Bishop McNamara relays (4x100, 4x200, 4x800)

Joel Morrical, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr.

Tyrell Berry, Bradley-Bourbonnais, jr.

Kayden Bowens, Bradley-Bourbonnais, soph.

Arthur Bauer, Herscher, sr.

Jeremy Szepelak, Herscher, sr.

Nick Honkisz, Manteno, jr.

Manteno 4x100 relay

Michael Tincher, Momence, jr.

Skylar Estay, Milford/Cissna Park, jr.

Adam Murray, Peotone, jr.

Aden Pinson, St. Anne, sr.

Billy Moore, Wilmington, sr.

Wilmington 4x100 relay

Honorable mention

Rhys Landsmann, Bishop McNamara; Elijah Muthami, Bishop McNamara; Brandon Sumrall, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Jake Thompson, Clifton Central; Keaton Berta, Coal City; Emmett Easton, Coal City; Jonah Micetich, Coal City; Evan Benoit, Herscher; Kendrick Crite, Kankakee; Braden Jordan, Kankakee; Ethan Marin, Kankakee; Donald Bryan, Reed-Custer; Carson Lowe, Reed-Custer; Dennis Goodman, Watseka