More than 50 young ballplayers with disabilities find inclusion in ACBA Champions League baseball

Carson Jacobson, 4, of Chebanse, center, high fives coach Marlow Jones, left, while his mother, coach Heather Jacobson, helps him cross home plate during an ACBA Champions League game at Bishop McNamara Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Mason S)

Every summer, a seemingly endless number of young ballplayers spend their days on the diamond with their friends, soaking in sunshine and America’s pastime.

For more than 50 young ballplayers from Kankakee and Iroquois Counties with physical and mental disabilities, the All-American summer is a possibility through the All-City Baseball Association Champions League.

“We want to be sure that everyone has the same abilities, the same equality and inclusion in our county and more,“ said ACBA board member Chelsea Stahnibel, whose 5-year-old son Jacob plays in the league. ”We want to give everyone the chance to be on a team, not only to learn baseball, but to be on a team and socialize with other kiddos.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 30 Steffen Battrell, 4, of Kankakee, left, and his mother, Trisha, run to first base during an ACBA Champions League game at Bishop McNamara Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Mason S)

The four-team league – the Otters, Giraffes, Blue Gils and Sharks – is comprised of players ranging from ages 4-23. The teams meet at Bishop McNamara at 8 a.m. every Saturday in June for a league-wide doubleheader, although rain moved the first weekend indoors at Grace Christian Academy.

One of the Otters, 12-year-old Cassidy Jecmen from Momence, has been playing for three years now. Her favorite part about baseball is “getting the ball into my mitt,” and after initially joining the league to play with her friends, how many more friends has she met through baseball?

“A lot.”

Alexander Navarro, 9, of Kankakee, fields a ground ball during an ACBA Champions League game at Bishop McNamara Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

A lot also sums up how much Jason Lisko has seen sports help children with disabilities find joy. The new assistant athletic trainer at Olivet Nazarene University, Lisko just wrapped up a 21-year tenure as the athletic trainer at Bradley-Bourbonnais, a Special Olympics Champion school recognized for its devotion to inclusion, and a school with a special services department Lisko boasted as “bar none, one of the best I’ve ever seen.

“Inclusion is the keyword, making everybody feel that they’re special in their own way,” Lisko said. “Everyone has their own challenges, but to accept those challenges and be a part of a bigger thing in the community is absolutely amazing.”

And as the father of 6-year-old Bennett, who plays in the Champions League, he has the opportunity to see his son get to enjoy those same aspects.

Bennett Lisko, 6, of Bradley, and his dad, Jason, high five Atlas Wagner, 10, of Kankakee after an ACBA Champions League game at Bishop McNamara Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

“It’s huge as a dad just having the community accept him and have everybody out here being able to do what they want to do,” Lisko said. “This is just sports at its truest form. To see the joy on their face at the high school, college or pro level, ultimately it’s a game, and you should have fun. This is the purest form of that. It’s just awesome to see everyone come together in such a positive environment.”

While most players have parents, siblings, grandparents and other family members help them in the field, at the plate and on the bases, several local youth also come to help in the field and to pitch to hitters who don’t elect to hit off a tee.

One of those volunteers is Alex Velazquez, a soon-to-be eighth grader at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center. Unlike many of his friends who join him as volunteers, Velazquez doesn’t play baseball. But whether it’s baseball or the sports he’s active in, cross country and track and field, he knows that they can all provide equal opportunity.

“Just to help people out,” said Velazquez, as his reason for volunteering. “Maybe give them the chance to show what they can do.”