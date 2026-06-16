SEA Craft takes over former PharmaCann operation in Dwight

SEA Craft, a partner of Oregon company Grown Rogue, is taking over the shuttered PharmaCann cannabis growing operation in Dwight.

The State of Illinois approved SEA Craft to restart cultivation operations on Friday, June 5.

SEA Craft said in a news release Tuesday that initial launch plans include four flower rooms, which allows for the regulatory limit of 5,000 square feet of growing space.

The first harvest is anticipated by September, with the first sales beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026.

SEA Craft is also planning to activate the facility’s manufacturing and extraction space, which is pending regulatory approvals.

“This approval moves our Illinois strategy from planning into execution and helps remove one of the principal upfront risks in cannabis expansion projects: delayed regulatory timing,” said Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer of Grown Rogue. “We are grateful for the support from the Village of Dwight and its community as this facility begins its next chapter with our operational support. Illinois is a market we have targeted for years, and with SEA Craft we found a capital-efficient path to bring Grown Rogue’s flower-forward products to consumers in the state.”

PharmaCann closed its operations in Dwight in January, laying off 82 workers. SEA Craft has already rehired 10 former PharmaCann employees and it plans to hire an additional 60 to 70 employees over the next six to nine months, according to the news release.

“We appreciate the constructive engagement and timely review from the Illinois Department of Agriculture as SEA Craft works to restart operations at the Dwight facility,” said Shari Wilson, founder of SEA Craft. “This approval is an important step in bringing the facility back online, supporting local employment, and advancing a disciplined launch plan for the Illinois market.”

According to the news release, SEA Craft is submitting a request to expand from 5,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet as soon as possible. In the long term, the company wants the facility to support the maximum permitted 14,000 square feet of growing space.

Grown Rogue also has operations in Oregon, Michigan and New Jersey, and is currently expanding in Illinois and Minnesota.