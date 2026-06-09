Three Free Swim Days coming to Splash Valley

Splash Valley Aquatic Park will offer free admission to Kankakee residents on three Tuesday afternoons this summer. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Valley Park District)

Kankakee residents can bring their families for free admission to Splash Valley Aquatic Park on three Tuesday afternoons this summer.

The free swim days are June 16, July 21, and August 11, each from 3 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for one week, starting the first day of each month, beginning June 1 for the June event, July 1 for July, and August 1 for August.

Residents must show a valid ID proving City of Kankakee residency to claim free admission. Tickets are distributed in person at Splash Valley Aquatic Park during operational hours on a first-come, first-served basis.