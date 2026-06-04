A Taylor-Made Life: Hiking mountains and swimming in craters

Taylor swims in the Crater at the Homestead during a recent trip to Utah for a bachelorette party. (Provided by Taylor Leddin-McMaster)

Over Memorial Day weekend, Utah became the 21st state I’ve had the pleasure of visiting. Maddie, my best friend since childhood, is getting married in October and selected Park City as her bachelorette destination.

Park City, best known for being the long-standing location of the Sundance Film Festival (which has since moved to Denver), did not fit the picture of Utah that I had in my head. Though I knew it would be beautiful, I assumed it would be quieter and slower paced.

This was based on my limited knowledge of the state. Turns out, it has quite a bit to offer.

Park City definitely has the vibe of a touristy town, with shops and restaurants spanning each block. The sidewalks were filled with the hustle and bustle of visitors, including other bachelorette parties.

If it’s busy at the end of May, I can only imagine the crowds during peak snow season. While I could see snow caps on distant mountains, the weather we had was warm and sunny. If it was beautiful in the sunshine, I can only imagine how breathtaking it is when covered in snow.

Our first full day there, we experienced some of Utah’s natural beauty in a very unique way. The Crater at the Homestead is over 10,000 years old, and not only did we have the chance to visit, we got to swim inside it for an hour.

Filled with a body of water slightly larger than your average swimming pool, the crater is 65 feet deep and sits at a natural temperature around 90 degrees.

The next day, we enjoyed miles of elevated hiking with beautiful views, followed by the best view of all. At the St. Regis hotel in Deer Valley, you can take a funicular up to the top of a mountain, and enjoy a meal with a spectacular view.

Though Utah was never on my travel radar, I’m so glad I went because it surprised me greatly. If you have the chance to visit, definitely do so.