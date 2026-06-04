7 Brew coffee site up in Bradley

Workers construct the 7 Brew Coffee in Bradley near the Texas Roadhouse, 1290 N. Bradley Boulevard, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Lee Provost)

Coffee lovers waiting to lift a 7 Brew Coffee or “Frozen Chiller” to their mouth will have to wait at least a month longer.

Even though the pre-built exterior walls were delivered Tuesday to the North Bradley Boulevard site, immediately south of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant, and put into place on Wednesday by construction crews, the location will not be ready for hot or cold coffee seekers until early to mid-July.

The location, anchored by the 500-square-foot building, will eventually feature double drive-thru lanes. The site was previously a parking lot.

Crews have been at the site for the past weeks prepping for the delivery of the building, which was constructed in Missouri.

Subcontractors for general contractor Crockett Construction, of Bourbonnais, were assembling the structure on Wednesday. The location has much work yet to be completed.

Bradley is rapidly becoming Ground Zero for coffee in Kankakee County.

In addition to 7 Brew, which is based in Springdale, Arkansas, a Dutch Bros Coffee will soon be constructed at the former location of the Red Lobster restaurant at the entrance to the Northfield Square mall property.

There are also a pair of Starbucks Coffee shops, one to the north and another to the south of 7 Brew, as well as a planned Dunkin in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center.

Kankakee County residents as well as visitors to the region obviously have a great appetite for coffee and coffee-related drinks.

But area residents are far from being alone.

According to a spring 2025 study from the National Coffee Data Trends, two-thirds of American adults drink coffee daily, up 7% from 2020.

Of those consumers, most state they drink three cups daily.