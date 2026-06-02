Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Gardner-South Wilmington’s Maddie Simms

Name: Maddie Simms

School: Gardner-South Wilmington

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: The Panthers began their first trip to state when they won the Class 1A Dwight Regional, with Simms pitching every inning. She fanned 15 in a one-hit shutout of the Panthers’ 7-0 semifinal win over Dwight and then threw all nine innings of their 3-2 thriller over Grant Park in the championship, allowing two unearned runs on three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.

Since winning the Athlete of the Week vote, Simms and the Panthers have gone on to win the Class 1A Indian Creek Sectional before they defeated Meridian 2-0 in Monday’s Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional, giving the program its first state appearance this weekend.

You’ve been a huge part of Gardner-South Wilmington athletics for four years. What’s been the most enjoyable aspect of being a Panther?

I am grateful to be a part of a small school that gives me the opportunity to be involved in everything. I also think my coaches and teammates have made it so much fun and so enjoyable, and have been so supportive.

Has it hit you that your career is close to the end? What will you miss most?

It has not hit me. I still feel like it’s a long weekend and I have school on Monday. I think that I’ll miss my teammates and Mr. Finn and Ms. Bach the most. I’m lucky enough to continue playing softball, but unfortunately, I don’t get to take my team with me. I think since we’ve played together since we were in tee ball, we have a very special bond with each other, and I am so grateful for it. But I know they’re all off to bigger and better things too, and I’m proud of them and I wish them all the best of luck!

You’ve become one of the best pitchers in Gardner-South Wilmington history. What didlook the process of your development looked like?

A lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice. I’ve also had a lot of great help and support from my parents, coaches and teammates.

Coach Finn came in as your new softball coach this spring, and the Panthers haven’t skipped a beat. What do you and your teammates appreciate about him?

Him and Ms. Bach work hard and do what’s best for us, no matter what. They both have jobs, families, hobbies and many other things they could be doing, but they dedicate themselves to getting us better and helping us win games. They also take time to chat with us and make sure they keep up with what’s going on in and out of softball and support us in other activities we have going on as well. They find ways to make practice and games fun while also keeping them serious. I appreciate all the time and effort they put into helping us get to where we are.

Your next chapter will be written at Parkland College. What drew you there,, and what has you most excited?

I was drawn there because I grew up a huge [University of Illinois] fan, and Parkland is only about 10 minutes from there. I knew I wanted to go to a junior college to start out, just to see what college softball was all about and learn to balance my schooling with softball at the collegiate level. I love the coaches, and I loved all the girls on the team, and I definitely felt the most at home when I was on my visit. Plus it is only an hour-and-a-half drive, so I can see my family very often.

Several years from now, what do you hope people remember or say about you when they reminisce on the career you’ve had?

I hope they remember how hard I’ve worked and the kind of teammate I am. I also hope that they know that playing three sports, being in as many clubs as you can be, and keeping good grades is all possible.