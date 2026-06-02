Bradley 315 Fest ready to rock

The Bradley night sky will once again be filled with music this week at the annual Bradley 315 Music Festival will bring live music to the outdoor stage at Northfield Square mall. Last year, Chris Daughtry performs during the Bradley 315 Music Fest with his band, Daughtry, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Bill Jurevich for Shaw Local New)

Music will once again take the center stage in Bradley as the third Bradley 315 Fest returns.

The third festival will once again feature three evenings of music under the stars on the grounds of the village-owned Northfield Square mall in the heart of Bradley.

The four-day festival promises to offer talent to satisfy nearly every musical taste. This year’s event once again features nationally-recognized performers alongside local talents.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Fest tickets may be purchased online through Wednesday (June 3). Tickets will also be available at the festival each day of the event.

“This is one of the avenues to continue our mission of taking tourism to the next level,” said Bradley Mayor Mike Watson. The 315 Fest is going to be a truly spectacular event showcasing our hotels, local venues and national entertainment located right off of I-57 and less thatn 50 miles from Chicago."

Bradley-based manufacturer Peddinghaus Corp. is once again the title sponsor for this year’s show. Peddinghaus has been the title sponsor in each of the three years for the music festival.

This year’s music fest will not feature carnival rides nor a Sunday afternoon talent show.

The 2025 show lost about $289,000 as rainy Friday and Saturday night weather dampened attendance even though musical acts such as Alabama, Flo Rida, and Daughtry took to the main stage.

Thursday, June 4

5 p.m – The Baked Potatoes (Center Court)

6 p.m. – BuckCherry VIP Party featuring The Baked Potatoes

6:30 p.m. – Southside Social Club (Main Stage)

7:45 p.m. – Stone Type Thing (Main Stage)

9 p.m. – BuckCherry (Main Stage)

Friday, June 5

5 p.m – Maes (Center Court)

6 p.m. – Warrant VIP Party featuring Maes

6:30 p.m. – FireHouse (Main Stage)

7:25 p.m. – Lita Ford (Main Stage)

8:30 p.m. – Dokken (Main Stage)

10 p.m. – Warrant (Main Stage)

Saturday, June 6

5 p.m. – The Ryan Craig Band (Center Court)

6 p.m. – Redferrin VIP Party featuring The Ryan Craig Band

6:30 p.m. – The James Michael Travis Band (Main Stage)

7:30 p.m. – Redferrin (Main Stage)

9 p.m. – Chris Young (Main Stage)

VIP Party Upgrades

VIP Party upgrades are available each night of the fest. The upgrade provides access to an exclusive pre-party event at Northfield Square mall. VIP upgrades include live music, food, drinks, artist appearances, a collector lanyard and festival swag.

VIP upgrades, however, do not include festival admission. Festival tickets must be purchased separately. Each VIP night is sold individually and is limited.

Sunday, June 7, Community Events

315 Fest Car Show

· Registration: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

· Registration fee: $15 (payable day of show)

· Award presented: 3 p.m.

· Top 50 vehicles receive trophies

Cornhole Tournament

· Registration: 11:30 a.m.-noon

· Brackets drawn: noon

· $20 pre-registration

· $25 day-of-event registration

Registration forms may be submitted to: Village of Bradley, 147 S. Washington Ave. or amurley@bradley315.org.

For more information, tickets and updates, visit www.bradley315.org.