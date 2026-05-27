Area junior high standouts win 10 titles at IESA State Track and Field Championships

Junior high athletes from across the area finished their seasons strong at the IESA State Track and Field Championships in East Peoria, claiming 10 state titles at either the Class 1A and 2A meet held on May 15 and 16 or the 3A and 4A meet following on May 22 and 23.

The Bishop McNamara girls led the way at the 1A and 2A meet, with both the seventh and eight grade teams placing fourth in Class 2A thanks to some strong individual performances.

Jordyn Lewis paced the seventh grade team by winning state titles in both the 100 meters (13.29 seconds) and long jump (5.14 meters).

The eight grade team was led by Adelaide Bedford, who placed third in the 100 hurdles (16.38) and fourth in the 100 meters (13.47), and Haven Barwegen, who took fourth in the 800 meters (2:22.76) and fifth in the 1,600 meters (5:16.34).

The Fightin’ Irish also had the seventh grade girls 4x100 relay take third (54.53), the eighth grade girls 4x100 relay take fourth (53.97) and the boys eighth grade 4x100 relay take third (48.52).

Elsewhere in 2A, Momence’s seventh grade boys team had Payton Franc place second in the 110 hurdles (17.29) while Watseka’s eighth grade girls 4x200 relay team placed fourth (1:55.18).

Gardner got strong performances in 1A, with Kash Olsen winning an eighth grade boys state title in the 400 meters (54.01) and finishing second in the 800 meters (2:07.47). Autumn Hencinski finishing fourth in the seventh grade girls 1,600 meters (5:45.84).

Over in the Class 3A and 4A meet, Kankakee’s throwers had strong finishes to their seasons. Eighth grader Josiah Barrera won a 4A state title in the boys shot put (15.77) while Kameron Crite took third in the seventh grade boys discus (35.75) and Terence Love Jr. took fifth in the seventh grade boys shot put (12.16).

Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center eighth grader Damian Ramirez placed second in the 4A boys 400 meters (52.91) while Bailey Donnersberger placed fifth in the Class 3A/4A girls wheelchair shot put (2.05).

Wilmington’s Maeve Bryant had quite the showing in 3A, winning three state titles and leading the Wildcat seventh grade girls team to a team title.

She took home gold in the 100 meters (12.78 seconds), 200 meters (26.59) and 100 hurdles (15.81), setting new personal records in each event. Fellow Wildcat Lilly Bailey placed third in the eight grade discus (30.37) while the eighth grade girls 4x100 relay took fourth (52.61).

Also in 3A, Reed-Custer eight grader Payton Pivonka won a girls state title in the 800 meters (2:22.37). The Comets got a pair of second place girls finishes out of seventh graders Sydney Bohac in the pole vault (2.53) and Emmy Urban in the shot put (9.19) while on the boys side, eighth grader Bryce Lamb placed third in the pole vault (3.46).

Iroquois West had Jalisa Madina win the 3A state title in the seventh grade girls long jump (4.85) and Peotone’s Laila Stachnik did the same in the 3A eight grade girls high jump (1.57).

Beecher eight grader Benjamin Jerkatis placed second in the 3A boys discus (45.26), Manteno eight grader Dominic Campbell took third in the 3A boys long jump (5.95), Coal City seventh grader Kylee Looper took third in the 4A girls pole vault (2.53) and John L. Nash’s girls seventh grade 4x400 relay team placed fourth in 3A (4:31.98).