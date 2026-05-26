Cavender elected as Kankakee County GOP chairman

Eric Cavender, 36, is the newly-elected chairman of the Kankakee County Republican Party. (Provided by Eric Cavender)

The Kankakee County Republican Party has new leadership.

Eric Cavender, the former 11-year Kankakee County chief deputy coroner, who most recently named the program manager for the Kankakee County governmental body, was recently elected county GOP precinct committee persons.

Cavender took over the post which had been held for the past six years by Nick Africano, who serves as the Kankakee County treasurer. Africano did not seek a fourth, two-year term.

A 2016 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University where he earned a degree in criminal justice, Cavender, 36, is seeking to re-energize the county’s GOP.

He noted the local organization is at a cross-roads of sorts and much of the longstanding leadership has stepped away and the next generation is being called upon to carry the part forward.

“I fit that role well,” Cavender said. “I believe in planning for the future. We are committed to growing trust in our organization.”

Cavender said while so many are swayed by what national party leaders are doing and saying, the local organization is about impacting county residents.

A resident of Bourbonnais, Cavender was a 2008 graduate of Momence High School. He earned a master’s degree in 2019 from Western Governor University in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The recently-elected GOP board also includes:

· Vice President Sandi Cianci, who is the Kankakee County Circuit Court clerk;

· Secretary Beth Provost;

· Treasurer Colton Eckoff, who is the Kankakee County auditor.

“We want to build lasting relationships and help develop the next generation of leadership,” he said.

The two party political system, Cavender said, is not fading into the sunset. He said it is up to leadership to inspire voters regarding the platforms the Republican Party stands behind.

“Our job is to move people who are in the middle politically to our side.”

He said moving people from the political center to the right takes work, dedication and decisions which inspire.

“We have to prove it to them,” he said.

Kankakee 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs in the Democratic Party chairman.

Africano response

Africano, 61, will remain in his county position. He said he will also remain involved in local politics, but perhaps not the extend he had been.

“I’m not getting out of politics. I will stay involve in many ways,” he said. He said he is proud of his years as chairman.

“I left the party in better shape than I found it.”

Africano said spending time with his family is now a chief goal.

“It’s time to let new blood come in and see what they can do,” he said.

Africano was asked if the late 2025 traffic incident along Kennedy Drive at West Court Street – in which initial misdemeanor charges where dismissed in January – played a factor in his decision.

He said that matter did not bring about this move.

“Not one bit” did that effect the decision, he said.

“I want to do nothing and enjoy every minute of it,” he said of his life outside of work.