Nine area athletes advance to Class 1A state finals in girls track and field: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls track and field

IHSA Class 1A State Prelims: Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg advanced to Saturday’s finals in all four of her events in Thursday’s preliminary round. She placed third in both the 100 hurdles (15.02 seconds) and 300 hurdles (44.71), placed fifth in the 200 meters (25.25) and sixth in the 100 meters (12.46).

Qualifying for the finals in three events was Milford/Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht. She placed fourth in both the triple jump (10.84 meters) and shot put (11.89) and was 11th in the long jump (5.03).

Bishop McNamara’s 4x200 relay team of Dylan Pallissard, Trinitee Thompson, Jaide Burse and Jersey Sloan reached the finals with a fifth-place finish (1:46.18). Alyssa Wollenzien of Reed-Custer placed fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.34) to advance to Saturday.

Clifton Central’s Lia Prairie placed seventh in the discus (37.11) and Iroquois West’s Phylicity Leonard advanced with a 12th-place finish in the shot put (10.93).

Boys track and field

IHSA Class 1A Bismarck-Henning Sectional: The boys track and field teams from Milford/Cissna Park, St. Anne, Clifton Central and Watseka all had an athlete advance out of Thursday’s sectional to next week’s state finals at Eastern Illinois.

Milford’s Skyler Estay placed third in the long jump (6.47) and fourth in both the 110 hurdles (15.67) and 300 hurdles (42.14), punching his ticket to state in all three events after meeting the qualifying standard.

St. Anne’s Aden Pinson and Clifton Central’s Jake Thompson also made it to state in multiple events. Pinson finished third in the 100 meters (11.18) and fourth in the long jump (6.39) while Thompson took third in the discus (44.11) and fourth in the shot put (14.94).

Watseka’s Dennis Goodman was the highest individual among area athletes, placing second in the triple jump (12.28) to earn an automatic bid to state.

Bass fishing

IHSA Des Plaines River Sectional: Reed-Custer’s Maddy Meyer and Nathan Branch took sixth place as a team (7.8 points) to advance to next week’s state finals. Donovan also competed in the sectional and had its season come to an end.

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 12, St. Anne 2 (5 inn.): The host Fightin’ Irish (21-8) picked up their second win in a row. Michael Clark was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs while Nick Pignatiello was 1 for 2 with two walks, three stolen bases and three runs. Nolan Andrew and Nolan Smith each scored two runs while Gavin Jones had two RBIs.

The Cardinals (10-11) had Preston Harrington-Dewitt and Jesus Chaca-Tapia each drive in a run and Brandon Schoth go 2 for 3.

Manteno 4, Milford 3 (8 inn.): Connor Harrod drove in Maddox Toepper with a walkoff sacrifice fly to give the host Panthers (21-8) their fourth straight win. Tyler Buehler was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Quinn Campbell picked up the win after throwing three scoreless relief innings. He surrendered just one walk and no hits.

The Bearcats (13-11) had Joey Bushnell, Coy Lucht and Lucas Summers all record two hits.

Wilmington 14, Dwight 4: A 10-run seventh inning propelled the Wildcats (21-6-1) to a bounce-back win on the road. Zach Ohlund was 4 for 4 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs to lead the offensive output. Ryan Kettman was 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and four runs while Declan Moran was 1 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run.

Coal City 11, Seneca 0 (5 inn.): The Coalers (26-7) wrapped up the regular season with a home win, their eighth win in a row. Lance Cuddy allowed just one hit and had eight strikeouts in five innings while also going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Connor Henline was 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run and Donnie Ladas was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Reed-Custer 4, Grant Park 2: The visiting Comets (7-22) picked up their second win in the last three games. Alex Fierro, Jeffrey Wolford and Christian Mounts each drove in a run, while Wolford, Chase Isaac, Dhane Debelak and Jon Doran all scored a run. After allowing two runs in the first, Isaiah Aguilar threw four straight shutout innings and Debelak closed things out with two shutout innings.

The Dragons (6-15) had Dean Malkowski go 2 for 3 with a run, while Aiden Overbeek and Brody Litton each had an RBI.

Gardner-South Wilmington 8, Cissna Park 1: A six-run rally in the first got the host Panthers (17-10) off and running Thursday. Hunter Partilla and Aiden Himes each drove in two runs. Reed Milette allowed one hit and one run with nine strikeouts in four innings, while Cameron Gray had four strikeouts in three hitless innings.

The Timberwolves (5-14) had Evan Feuchtenberger with an RBI and Adyn Hamrick 1 for 3 with a run. Jream Renteria threw three scoreless relief innings with four strikeouts.

Herscher 10, Bloomington Central Catholic 7: Mason Roberts drove in five runs to help the visiting Tigers (25-8-1) battle back from an early 6-0 deficit. He was 3 for 4 with those five RBIs and a run. Nash Brubaker was 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs, while Dylan Bayston was 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run.

Watseka 12, Schlarman 2 (5 inn.): The host Warriors (8-14, 3-8 Vermilion Valley) wrapped the regular season with a conference win. Austin Morris was 2 for 2 with a home run, two walks, four RBIs and two runs. Andrew Yates was 2 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs, while Ethan Price was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Lisle 12, Peotone 1 (5 inn.): The visiting Blue Devils (3-21, 1-13 Illinois Central Eight) dropped a conference game in their regular-season finale. Tyler Leitelt was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Declan McMaster had two walks and a run.