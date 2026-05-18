Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Clifton Central’s Blake Chandler

Clifton Central's Blake Chandler throws to first base for an out during Central's 8-4 victory over Kankakee on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Name: Blake Chandler

School: Clifton Central

Year: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: The Comets scored a sweep of River Valley Conference rival Momence May 5 and 7 by a combined 19-3. Chandler pitched the first game, a 12-2 five-inning win last Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts. In the two-game slate, he was 3 for 5 with a home run, six RBIs and four runs.

Can you describe the pride that comes with defending the River Valley Conference title?

There is a lot of pride that comes with defending the RVC title. We felt like going back-to-back was a good goal going into the season especially since we didn’t lose a lot of parts from last season. So this is just one of our goals met for the season.

You’ve lettered in four varsity sports in high school, quite a rare feat these days. What is the year-round grind like of being so active in so many sports?

The year-round grind honestly can get pretty exhausting, but it’s all about staying in the right mindset all year and staying in the present. I love all the sports I play so I wouldn’t change a thing. But after four years of this it does definitely take a toll on your body.

Which is your favorite sport and why? Or are you one of those kids whose favorite sport is whatever is in season?

I would say I am one of those kids whose favorite sport is whichever one I’m playing. But if I had to choose one it would be basketball because of how close our team was and all the support we had from our community. It’s hard to top that feeling when the crater is packed.

Do you have an accomplishment or a win that you’re most proud of this spring?

I think the win I’m most proud of this spring is probably when I threw an eight-inning shutout at Gardner-South Wilmington to give us a big conference game win. I believe I recorded my 200th strikeout as well this year, so that’s a big accomplishment for me.

Outside of sports, what other talents or hobbies do you have?

Outside of sports, I have a few other talents and hobbies. I like to play card games with my family and playing bags.

After being one of the smallest teams in Class 2A, the Comets are now in Class 1A and hosting a regional as the top seed. What has you and your teammates most excited for the postseason?

We have to take things one game at a time first, but we are excited. Momence played us close and we split with St. Anne. Moving from 2A to 1A gets us out of the nearly impossible bracket, so that’s good news for us.