Bradley-Bourbonnais boys water polo sets season high in scoring: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys water polo

(8)Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, (9)Shepard 7: In the first round of the IHSA Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, the Boilermakers (11-18-1) exploded for a season high in scoring and will now face No. 1 seed Brother Rice in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. No individual stats were available.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 9, Crete-Monee 0: The Kays (16-2-1, 12-0 Southland) completed their dominant conference season with a road win in their regular season finale. They outscored opponents 84-10 in conference play this season. No individual stats were immediately available.

Reed-Custer 5, Bishop McNamara 1: Gwen Stewart scored twice and added an assist for the visiting Comets (8-5-1). Giuliana Meister and Olivia Baur each scored, while Harlie Lieberman grabbed five saves.

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish (3-8-1).

Beecher 10, Momence 1: The visiting Bobcats (14-6-1, 7-4 Southland) picked up their third win in four games with a new season high in goals against Momence (2-14, 2-9). No individual stats were immediately for either team.

Softball

Kankakee 3, Momence 2: After being held without a hit into the fifth inning, the host Kays (14-4) won in dramatic fashion thanks to a two-run, walkoff double from senior Kaleah Jackson that drove in Adleigh Cunningham and Mikaylah Santoyo. Cunningham picked up the win, allowing just two hits and two runs despite having to work around seven errors. She had eight strikeouts. LaMaryah Smith was 1 for 2 and scored the Kays’ first run on an error.

For Momence (4-11), Adyson Wilkinson was 1 for 2 with two RBIs while Payton Wigmore and Tatum Coash each scored a run. Emma Varnak allowed just three hits and had 10 strikeouts in six-plus innings.

Beecher 2, Providence Catholic 1 (8 inn): The visiting Bobcats (25-0), ranked second in the Class 2A ICA poll, downed the No. 10 team in Class 3A in an extra-inning thriller. Providence tied the game off Taylor Norkus with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Norkus worked around a one-out walk to slam the door in the eighth after Makenzie Johnson tripled and Elena Kvasnicka singled her home in the top of the inning. Norkus allowed just two hits and had nine strikeouts. Makenzie Johnson finished 2 for 3, also hitting an RBI double in the fifth.

Peotone 4, Lisle 0: Sophie Klawitter posted 18 strikeouts for the second game as she threw a dominant no-hitter for the host Blue Devils (10-13, 2-10 Illinois Central Eight), who snapped a nine-game ICE skid. She walked three batters and had another reach on an error. Mary Klawitter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Jilian Roark was 1 for 3 with a pair of runs scored. Sophie Klawitter also walked and scored a run.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Lincoln-Way Central 0 (5 inn.): Five one-hit innings from Abbie Hofbauer and a pair of home runs from Leile Middlebrook propelled the host Boilermakers (22-7, 10-3 SouthWest Suburban) to their 10th conference win in a row. Hofbauer had three strikeouts and just one walk while Middlebrook went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a walk. Bristol Schreifer was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs while Lydia Hammond was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Avery Moutrey was 3 for 3 with three runs.

Bishop McNamara 11, Tuscola 7: The Fightin’ Irish (15-6) were victorious on the road to pick up their eight win in the last nine games. Maddy Weiland was 4 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs, Rhaya DePaolo was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Emma Thyfault was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Sophia Piggush and Abbie Bysor scored three runs apiece while Joslynn Dole closed out the game with a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh and also went 1 for 4 with a solo home run.

Wilmington 15, Streator 1 (5 inn.): Molly Southall was 1 for 2 with a walk, a home run, two RBIs and three runs as the Wildcats (22-5, 13-0 Illinois Central Eight) are now just one win away from an unbeaten conference season. Taylor Stefancic was 2 for 3 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs while Emilie Strong had three RBIs and Taylor Tenn was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs. Taryn Gilbert allowed just five hits and an unearned run in five innings, also striking out five.

Manteno 13, Herscher 0 (5 inn.): Mady Dye was strong both in the circle and at the plate for the visiting Panthers (19-5, 11-2 ICE). She allowed just four hits and had 10 strikeouts in five innings while also going 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs. Savannah Watkins was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs and two steals while Sophie Peterson was 2 for 3 with an inside-the-park home run, two RBIs and two runs. Alyssa Singleton and Lanie Young also scored two runs apiece.

The Tigers (14-14, 6-6) had an eight-game winning streak snapped. Mikaela Vadeboncouer, Lexi Crawford, Emery Fritz and Anna Lesage each had a hit.

Reed-Custer 8, Coal City 1: The ball was flying in Coal City Monday, and of the four home runs hit, three belonged to the visiting Comets (15-9, 9-4). Amber Syc and Mackenzie Foote each hit a two-run home run for the Comets while Avery Vanek hit a solo shot. Kamryn Wilkey was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Sophia Moyers allowed six hits and had seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Khloe Picard hit a solo home run for the Coalers (16-13, 7-6) while Masyn Kuder was 1 for 3 with a double.

Milford/Cissna Park 11, Watseka 1 (5 inn.): Addison Lucht went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a pair of runs as the host Bearcats (12-5, 5-2 Vermilion Valley) downed the rival Warriors (13-9, 4-5). Ellie Schwartz allowed six hits in five strong innings, striking out three batters without a walk. Kami Muehling was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Madisyn Laffoon and Hannah Borgers had two RBIs apiece.

Watseka’s Taylor Chattic was 1 for 2 with an RBI double while Noelle Schroeder was 1 for 3 with a double and a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Lexington 5: Nina Siano and Kayla Scheuber each drove in a pair of runs to lead the Panthers (19-11) to a road win. Brynn Christensen was 2 for 3 with a walk while Maddie Simms was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Bella Dinelli also had an RBI and a run while Simms (three innings) and Christensen (four innings) had five strikeouts apiece.

Salt Fork 13, Iroquois West 3 (5 inn.): Jordyn Meents was 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run as the Raiders (9-12, 3-4 VVC) fell on the road. Kyla Dewitt was 1 for 3 with an RBI while Cameron Bork was 2 for 3.

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Stagg 4: The visiting Boilermakers (8-16, 2-10 SWSC) nearly saw a 5-0 lead slip away, but held on for their second straight SWSC win. Aiden Fitzgerald was 2 for 3 with two runs while Eric Rainbolt was 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs. Andrew Kubal and Trenton Burge each had an RBI while Jace Boudreau had five strikeouts in two strong relief innings, allowing just two hits and no runs to close out the game.

Bishop McNamara 6, Aurora Christian 1: The Fightin’ Irish (18-6, 12-3 Chicagoland Christian) got home runs from Callaghan O’Connor, Braylon Ricketts and Ian Irps as they won their fourth straight game. O’Connor and Ricketts were each 1 for 3 with a solo shot. Irps was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run while also singling and scoring an additional run. Gavin Jones was 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs while Preston Payne had an RBI double.

Wilmington 10, Streator 0 (6 inn.): Cooper Holman piled up 11 strikeouts and allowed just three hits in six innings to lead the visiting Wildcats (17-5-1, 11-2 ICE) to their 11th win in 12 games. Ryan Kettman led the offense by going 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs while Cole Drown was 2 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs. Colman was 1 for 3 with an RBI double while Zach Ohlund was 1 for 1 with three walks and two RBIs.

Coal City 9, Reed-Custer 1: The first-place Coalers (20-7, 12-1 ICE) secured their second straight 20-win season with a home win Monday. Ethan Olson was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs while Carter Nicholson was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Donnie Ladas also drove in a pair of runs while Bobby Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Lance Cuddy had five strikeouts in four one-run innings.

The Comets (5-20, 4-9) got an RBI from Cole Yeats while Chase Isaac scored a run. Dhane Debelak was 2 for 3 with a double.

Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Lexington 4 (9 inn.): Cameron Gray’s RBI fielder’s choice drove in Owen Vitko in the top of the ninth to give the Panthers (13-10) a road win after they lost the lead in the sixth. Gray was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and also pitched the final three innings, allowing just two hits and no runs. Vitko was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Case Christensen was 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Beecher 5, Chicago University 3: The host Bobcats (16-8) picked up their third win in a row, with Chasten Clegg allowing just three hits and an unearned run over the final four innings, striking out six. Chase Maher was 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI while Easton Lane was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs. Nicholas Fox was 2 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs.

Milford 6, Watseka 1: Hixon Lafond tossed a gem for the host Bearcats (12-10, 6-3 VVC). He allowed five hits while recording nine strikeouts in six innings before exiting for Maddox Muehling, who fired a 1-2-3 innings in the seventh. Lafond was also 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs while Muehling was 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI. Joey Bushnell also had an RBI.

The Warriors (6-13, 2-7) had Frankie Shervino go 1 for 3 with a run and Austin Morris go 2 for 3 with a walk and a double.

Iroquois West 7, Salt Fork 2: The visiting Raiders (8-11, 5-4 VVC) got a combined no-hitter from Aayden Miller (5⅓ innings, seven walks, eight strikeouts) and Anthony Trumpower (1⅔ innings, two walks) as they snapped a thre-game skid with a conference win. Owen Hartke had a pinch-hit, three-run double in his lone at-bat while Caleb Fauser was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

Westville 6, Cissna Park 3: The Timberewolves (4-11, 3-8 VVC) fell in conference play on the road. Seth Walder was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run while Adyn Hamrick was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Lisle 16, Peotone 3 (5 inn.): Cole Peppers, Eli Chenoweth and Liam McCleverty each had an RBI for the host Blue Devils (3-18, 1-11 ICE) while Tyler Lietelt doubled, walked and scored a run.