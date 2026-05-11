Street relief on its way in Kankakee

Traffic travels along South Curtis Avenue in Kankakee on May 8, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Ever since the invention of the automobile, it is likely the motoring public voiced objections regarding the condition of the community’s streets.

Kankakee is certainly not an exception.

And after the city skipped a year of street upgrades in an effort to gain a larger impact this construction season, the Kankakee City Council recently approved two contracts to complete $5.1 million of street upgrades this year.

The council unanimously approved the two contracts to Gallagher Asphalt, of Thornton, to hit many roads with street upgrades from two contracts.

The first contract secured by Gallagher was for $2.37 million, beating out the only other bid from Kankakee Valley Construction Co., $2.77 million.

This portion of the contract is being funded through the city’s Motor Fuel Tax allotment.

The second contract, also awarded to Gallagher through its $2.77 million bid. Again, KVCC was the only other bid. The KVCC bid was for $3.04 million.

The second portion of the project is being funded through a $9.75 million sale of government obligation bonds the city issued last year.

The city set aside $2.5 million of the bond sale for infrastructure improvements.

The city had most often earmarked $1 million or so of motor fuel tax money for annual street repairs. Mayor Chris Curtis said with that spending, the city had been only able to do bits and pieces of road rehab.

The goal was to make a much larger impact, and that is why they put two years of motor fuel tax funds together along with bond proceeds.

Curtis said the complaints of motorists were heard loud and clear regarding the condition of the roads. Curtis said he is in agreement; the city’s roads are far from being in good condition.

The administration typically asked the council 14 elected members which areas are in need of attention in the city’s seven wards.

That system was in place again this year, but another layer was added.

The city is making a concerted effort to tackle upgrades on heavily-traveled roads – many of which travel through more than one city ward – to address long-standing problem areas.

Among many areas which will be addressed: River Road; South Curtis Avenue; Entrance Avenue; River Street; Eagle Street and North Greenwood Avenue.

“We’re making a concerted effort to hit our main roads,” Curtis said. “They need a lot of work.”

Gallagher will continue to do smaller chunks of roads in each ward.

City engineer Neil Piggush said road rehab is set to begin in late May. The entire project will most likely take until late autumn.

There was some concern raised regarding Gallagher gaining the contract. The 2023 street maintenance program awarded to Gallagher took far longer than many city elected leaders and residents felt was needed.

The city resorted to financially penalizing the company.

Piggush said Gallagher’s progress will be monitored, just like all contractors, but he assured members he is confident the company will perform up to city standards.