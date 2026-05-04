Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Beecher’s Makenzie Johnson

Name: Makenzie Johnson

School: Beecher

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: Johnson and the Bobcats are still undefeated this spring, with the Northern Illinois commit a big reason why. She hit a pair of home runs on week, one just half an inning after her run-saving diving catch in a 4-0 win at Wilmington April 23, and the other in a 10-5 win over St. Joseph-Ogden April 25. In six games, Johnson went 8 for 14 with two homers, a double, a triple, six walks, four RBIs and four runs.

Can you describe the pride that comes with representing Beecher softball?

The pride is like no other feeling in the world. When you have some of the best fans in the state, it truly makes you feel so grateful for the program and the town as a whole. As a senior who has been through seven tryouts now, you know the expectations before you enter a program like this. A lot of our fans have had daughters in the program, or they have been a part of the program themselves, and to see them rooting for our success fills me with so much pride, knowing we have so many amazing people behind us and cheering us on to victory every year. I will forever be grateful for what this program has given me, and I’ll never forget the best friends I’ve made along the way. Stepping out on the field for the last time in the next month or so will be the hardest thing because of the love and pride I have for this program.

Your schedule is perhaps the most unique in the state, playing both some of the smallest and biggest schools in the state. What’s your favorite part of playing such a diverse set of schools?

My favorite part of playing such a diverse set of schools is getting to learn from each game. The respect all these schools have for our program we know going in we are going to get everyone’s “A” game when they come to play us. Overall, when we get to see these different pitchers, it helps us get a better understanding of our swings and what we need to work on at practice.

You’ve played in the infield, you’ve caught and have settled in the past year or so at center field. How difficult was it to prepare when playing all over the field?

Preparing to play all over the field is definitely hard work, but I am incredibly lucky to have had some of the best coaches along the way to help me be a player that’s ready to play anywhere in any situation. It truly isn’t easy, but I do believe that it makes you a better student of the game and also a player as well. Playing all over the field is truly a privilege, and I am always ready to give everything I got for my team, whether it’s playing infield, behind the plate or in centerfield, where I have settled the last year or two.

Similarly, you moved into the leadoff spot in the lineup this year. Is your approach any different batting in the leadoff spot?

My approach hasn’t been any different since batting in the leadoff spot. I have gotten lots of opportunities to be at different spots in the lineup. During my high school career, I have batted in the leadoff spot, second, third, fifth and eighth. I believe all spots in the lineup, your job is to just find a way to get on base and work hard on the bases for your team. During playoffs last year, getting moved from second to fifth in the order had me in a little bit of shock, but I knew my job was to still get on base for my team. Bunting on two strikes against Brimfield in the supersectional in extra innings was risky, but I knew I had to do a job for my team.

Can you explain or describe what it’s like playing for someone like coach Kevin Hayhurst?

Playing for someone like coach Hayhurst is a privilege. Hayhurst has been around the game for so long and has so much knowledge of the game that it makes him so well respected by so many coaches, not just around the state but around the country. Playing for someone like this in a program like this I will be forever grateful for because I found out my sixth grade year that nothing is given to you easy and you have to work hard for what you want. Which is why I believe coach has been so successful. But along with him being successful, he’s also had so many assistants that have helped him with this program for years. Playing for Hayhurst is a feeling you can’t even describe to someone because you know you have to come in every day and have to work hard to be successful.

What has you most excited for your future at Northern Illinois?

I am really excited for my future at Northern Illinois and am very grateful for the opportunity I was given to play at the next level by coach [Kathryn] Gleason, coach [Jordan] Taylor and coach Brie [Pasquale]. As of now, the Huskies are second in the MAC for softball as they head into their final conference tournament before heading over to the Horizon League next academic year. I am very excited to join a program that not only goes out and competes every year, but also a program that is being built with amazing values, with amazing coaches and my future teammates. I am also excited to continue my education as well as I go to major in sport management. The opportunities are endless at NIU, and I couldn’t be more grateful for it. The next four years will be the best, and I cannot wait to get on campus this fall and go to work. Go Huskies!