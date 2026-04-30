Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot to get some TLC

While it was hoped the parking lot, which hosts the popular weekly Kankakee Farmers’ Market, would be resurfaced before the start of the market season, upgrades are on the way.

The resurfacing of the market parking lot will most likely be completed no later than early June, about a month or so after the start of the market’s year, which kicks off Saturday.

The Kankakee City Council recently approved a $175,357 contract with McGill Construction of Frankfort to seal and repair six downtown area parking lots.

McGill was one of two bidders for the project. A bid from Kankakee Valley Construction Company, of Kankakee, came in at $213,863, which was 22% above the McGill cost.

Alderman Reggie Jones asked if there could be consideration for a local construction company as opposed to one from Frankfort. He also asked if the McGill costs are accurate due to the fact the prices were significantly under the KVCC bid.

The city said everything was completed correctly.

In addition to the heavily-used Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot, which will cost $38,726, the project also included city-owned lots at Rigo’s restaurant, 164 N. Schuyler Ave., $18,826; lot directly west of NAPA Auto Center, $49,719; Donald E. Green Public Safety Center, $4,339; the depot lot, $41,738; and one additional parking lot, the lot immediately across North Schuyler Avenue from Rigo’s, next to the mural-painted buildings, $22,008.