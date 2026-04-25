McNamara’s’s Payne throws 1-hitter, Peotone ends Grant Park’s perfect start: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 13, Timothy Christian 1 (5 inn.): A day after a one-run loss at Timothy Christian, the Fightin’ Irish (10-5, 5-2 Chicagoland Christian) rebounded with a huge offensive day and a one-hitter from Preston Payne. Payne had a 3 for 3 day at the dish with a double, three runs and two RBIs. He allowed an unearned run on a hit and seven strikeouts.

Callaghan O’Connor also went 3 for 3 with a double, driving in four and scoring. Braylon Ricketts smoked a two-run double. Gavin Jones was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs. Coen Demack was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Manteno 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0: On the road, the Panthers (11-4) got a gem from Connor Harrod, who struck out four and allowed a hit in 52/3 innings. Jake Stevens (run, two RBIs) and Logan Bufford (RBI, two runs) each had two hits. Franklin Jordan tripled and scored twice. Josh Melia allowed two hits and struck out a pair in 11/3 scoreless relief innings and hit a two-run single.

Peotone 15, Grant Park 7: On the road, the Blue Devils (3-13) snapped a six-game funk with Kayden Derkacy leading the way. He was 2 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and a run. Eli Chenoweth had an RBI double and scored. Declan McMaster and Lincoln Tierney each singled and scored three runs, with Tierney driving in a pair. McMaster allowed an earned run on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts in three innings.

Dean Malkowski was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs for the Dragons (5-9). Cameron Becker doubled, drove in three and scored. Caiden Krone had an RBI double.

Cissna Park 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4: The host Timberwolves (3-7, 2-4 Vermilion Valley) saw Wyatt Marcott allow four runs (two earned) on five hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Marcott and Walder each had two hits. Walder scored three runs.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Peoria Notre Dame 0 (5 inn.): In the first round of their host Boiler Invite, the Boilermakers (16-4) put up three crooked numbers and a combined one-hitter from Lydia Hammond and Abbie Hofbauer. Hammond struck out eight and allowed a hit in three frames before Hofbauer fanned four in two perfect innings.

Leila Middlebrook hit a solo home run. Bristol Schriefer was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Shannon Lee singled twice and scored three times. Avery Moutrey was 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs.

Yorkville 11, Manteno 2: At the Boiler Invite, the Panthers (12-4) had a 1-0 lead until the Foxes plated six in the third and never looked back. Savanna Watkins was 3 for 3. Aubrie Goudreau singled and scored.

Peotone 3, Grant Park 1: On the road, Sophie Klawitter struck out 16 and allowed an earned run on six hits and two walks in a shutout effort for Peotone (7-9). Mary Klawitter had a solo home run. Ava Kosmos and Jillian Roard each had hits and runs. Payton Schnelle was 2 for 3 with a double. Abigail Christenberry had a two-run single.

The Dragons (13-1) saw their undefeated streak end. Cheyenne Hayes allowed three earned runs on six hits, a walk and nine strikeouts. She also had an RBI double. Reegan Thompson was 2 for 4 and scored. Delaney Heldt tripled.

Bishop McNamara 18, Aurora Christian 3 (4 inn.): The host Fightin’ Irish (9-4, 6-1 CCC) plated a dozen first-inning runs. Camille Czako was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and three runs. Rhaya DePaolo was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs. Vivian Dole was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs. Chelsea Laney allowed three unearned runs on two hits, a walk and four strikeouts in a complete game.

Bloom 16, Kankakee 0 (5 inn.): At home, Amaya Hodges and Adleigh Cunningham had the lone hits for Kankakee (6-4, 6-3 Southland).

Morris 16, Herscher 2 (5 inn.): At home, Chloe Kinkade and Keira Ahramovich each doubled, with Kinkade driving in a run and Ahramovich scoring. Emery Fritz had an RBI single for the Tigers (6-14).

Wilmington 16, Clifton Central 1 (4 inn.): The visiting Wildcats (16-4) scored at least twice in every inning, highlighted by a seven-run fourth, as they smacked 18 hits, including at least one from all nine players.

Molly Southall was 3 for 4 with a homer, a double, four RBIs and four runs. Nina Egizio was 4 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs. Ally Allgood had a 3 for 3 day and scored. Keeley Walsh (two runs, two RBIs) and Taylor Stefancic (run) each doubled. Lexi Strohm threw two no-hit innings before Meredith Marquardt allowed four hits in two shutout innings.

Brynna Neveu singled and scored for the Comets (4-13). Emily Ponton had an RBI single.

Bismarck-Henning 2, Watseka 0: The Warriors (10-6, 2-4 VVC) fell on the road despite a strong outing from Lilly Kingdon, who had 11 strikeouts and allowed just three hits in six innings. Noelle Schroeder, Kyah Westerfield and Aspen Eades each had two hits.

Iroquois West 10, Momence 8: At Momence, the Raiders (7-8) saw their early 8-0 lead nearly evaporate after a six-run Momence fifth in a game that saw more runs than hits (11). Autumn Miller was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. She also allowed three earned runs on four hits, seven walks and two strikeouts in six innings. Kyla Dewitt tossed a scoreless seventh, hit a two-run single and scored twice. Payton Clark had a pair of doubles and drove in a run.

Jaesyn Walk hit a solo homer for Momence (2-8). Tatum Coash and Alexis Cook each singled, drove in a run and scored.

Girls soccer

Beecher 7, Thornwood 2: No individual stats were available for the Bobcats (10-4-1, 4-2 Southland), who picked up their second win in the last three games.

Peoria Christian 4, Manteno 0: The Panthers (6-7) took a nonconference loss on the road, snapping a two-game win streak. No individual stats were immediately available.

Boys track and field

Gary Haupert Invitational: At Thornwood, Bradley-Bourbonnais (136 points) finished just five points behind Bolingbrook to settle for second. Lyzale Edmon won the 200 meters (21.79 s), Kyler Savini won the 3,200 meters (10:10.21), Joel Morrical won the shot put (15.43 m), Ty Berry won the discus (43.43) and Logan Baker, Caden Weimer, Luca Nims and Sully Westover won the 4x800 relay (8:33.01).

Girls track and field

Lockport Marszalek Invite: Kelsi Bade finished second in the discus (32.15 m) as the highest individual finisher for the Boilermakers Friday in Lockport. Lillian Longtin was sixth in the shot put (9.18 m).