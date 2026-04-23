Developer targets $17M senior housing complex in Kankakee

A 3.6-acre plot just northwest of the Kankakee Walmart is being targeted for a $17-million, 32-unit senior housing development by New Directions Housing Corporation. (Lee Provost)

A Lombard-based housing developer is making a second attempt at a senior citizen apartment development in south Kankakee.

Rodger Brown, president of New Directions Housing Corporation, is seeking to construct a $17 million, 32-unit senior housing development immediately northwest of Kankakee’s Super Walmart store.

The proposed Riverstone Senior Living complex would reside on a 3.6-acre parcel that is currently undeveloped.

At Tuesday’s Kankakee Planning Board meeting, the planning board, by a 5-0 vote, approved the conditional use permit needed for development in the commercial district.

The request for the 4th Ward project now will head to the Kankakee City Council for its approval. The request will be heard at the May 4 council meeting.

The project would be opened for applicants as so as it gains approval from the state. Brown said the location would be open to anyone, meaning it is not reserved for Kankakee County residents.

About two years ago, Brown had presented plans for a two-story, 50-unit senior housing development for a location immediately south of the Kankakee Aldi along South Schuyler Avenue.

However, the project stalled and did not move forward.

Brown also had sought a 50-unit development in Bradley not far from the Northfield Square mall property, but the development failed to gain support from the village.

The current development as proposed would consist of 32 units, of which 22 would be one-bedroom units and 10 would be two-bedroom.

Per development plans, the one-bedroom units would be 605 square feet, while the two-bedroom units would be 830 square feet.

The development would target low-income senior citizens, age 62 and older, who are earning at or below 80% of area median income.

Rents would range from about $350 for one-bedroom unit to about $1,200. Rents are based on the occupants ability to pay, so those with less income, would not pay as much.

Brown is seeking needed low-income tax credits from the state, which aid the cost of development. The tax credits are based on an IHDA scoring system, and projects either move forward or are rejected based on the score.

Competition for the IHDA tax credit can be intense.

Brown does not yet have the needed tax credits. He said it would likely be either in May or June before he would receive a thumbs-up or thumbs-down from the state.

If successful with IHDA, Brown said construction could begin in early 2027 and completion would likely be in early 2028.