Bradley moves forward on waterpark, groundbreaking nears

Plans continue to move forward on the planned Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark in Bradley. At this week's Bradley Village Board meeting a new design firm was also added to the development team. (Provided by Mattel)

While not a single piece of earthmoving equipment has moved onto the acreage where the Bradley-based waterpark is planned, forward movement continues.

At this week’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the trustees unanimously approved a resolution for inclusion of a new engineering firm to join the development of the Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark.

The new firm, one that has worked with Mattel on similar waterpark developments, Martin Aquatic Design and Engineering, Inc., of Orlando, Florida, will split engineering and design duties with Sauk City, Wisconsin-based Ramaker and Associates.

In basic terms, Martin Aquatic will focus on the “wet portions” of the park, meaning a water tower, slides, splash pads, pool, swim-up bar, water spouts/sprinklers, lazy river, wave pool, and other similar attractions.

Martin will also be responsible for the design of the waterpark’s theming, which, of course, will be related to Mattel’s wide assortment of character creations.

The year-round park has been projected to attract tens of thousands from throughout the Midwest to Bradley and Kankakee County seeking water fun and pumping millions into the region’s economy.

Ramaker, on the other hand, will move forward on “dry areas” on design and engineering regarding park areas such as retail, arcades, restrooms, kitchens/food, and other similar areas.

Ramaker has been working with Bradley for at least two to three years on projects and in particular, the planned 2-acre indoor waterpark.

This move, however, puts a design firm that has great familiarity with Mattel together, Mayor Mike Watson said. The thought is development can come together quicker based on their previous work history.

While many changes have been discussed and are in various stages of design, Watson said the development costs will not exceed $100 million.

And, of course, time is of the essence in terms of designing, engineering, building, and opening the park, projected to be ready for guests by late 2027 or, more likely, early 2028.

Development costs for the initial construction on 20-acre site most recently used to raise corn, immediately southeast of the first targeted site at Northfield Square mall site.

Originally slated to be an indoor waterpark, of which about 2 acres would be under a glass-enclosed structure, the development is going through numerous changes since Mattel joined the development in December 2025.

The glass enclosed area could be upwards of 2.5 to 3 acres under the protection of the glass and steel structure.

Watson said after the meeting the groundbreaking for the site still remains scheduled for this summer. To meet the projected opening, construction needs to begin in that general timeframe, he said.

At the board meeting, trustees also approved a change order with OpenAire Sales, Inc., the Ontario, Canada, firm that is designing the enclosure.

The change will allow for the creation of a separate freestanding glass tower enclosure for the water slide. Prior to the design change, the structure had a cupola to keep all the slide under the roof.