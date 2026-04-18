Birth announcements: Kankakee County - April 18, 2026

Cody Lacey and Emily Miles, Dwight, boy, Benjamin Lee, April 7, third child.

Drew McCarson and Anna Massengill, Kankakee, boy, Theodore Eugene, April 8, Mother’s second child and Father’s first child.

Ryan Shepherd and Kailee Alvarado, Bradley, girl, Kora Marie, April 9, second child.

Johnlie Uy and Shiena May Neniza, Bradley, girl, Jordyn, April 10, first child.

Devin and Alyssa Rose, Kankakee, boy, Vincent Jacob, April 10, third child.

Mitchell and Samantha Mahnke, Bourbonnais, girl, Lainey Ann, April 10, third child.

Jaion Davis and Ja’Niya Ware, Kankakee, girl, Ny’Lani Le’Nae Briauna, April 10, first child.

Daniel and Christina Kester, Grant Park, boy, Rumley Dean, April 11, second child.