Kankakee County NAACP releases statement regarding police-involved shooting in Bradley

Police activity is seen on Jonette Avenue in Bradley at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP released a statement regarding Wednesday’s shooting involving Bradley police officers and a 36-year-old man.

Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch, said he would be reaching out to all agencies involved in the shooting.

Pace and law agencies in Kankakee County meet regularly to discuss matters.

The suspect died at a Kankakee hospital on Wednesday following the shooting.

Illinois State Police said Bradley officers were dispatched to a well-being check at a home in the 600 block of Jonette Avenue.

When officers arrived, the suspect held a bladed weapon.

Police said the suspect disobeyed officers’ orders to stop, and the suspect continued to advance on the officers. That is when officers fired their weapons.

Bradley police requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 to investigate.

Bradley Deputy Police Chief Adrian Provost said Thursday, the two officers are on administrative leave pending the Illinois State Police investigation.

Following is the statement the Kankakee County County Branch of the NAACP posted on Facebook:

“We are deeply saddened by the fatal officer‑involved shooting that occurred on April 8, 2026, in Bradley, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, officers responding to a well‑being check encountered an individual armed with a bladed weapon, who was later pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and all who are grieving. We are praying for everyone affected by this tragedy and for the strength and comfort of their families.

“This incident reinforces the urgent need for accountability and stronger community trust in policing. The public deserves clear and timely information whenever a life is taken during an encounter with law enforcement.

“We call for a thorough investigation, with findings shared openly to uphold justice and community confidence.

“We also urge elected officials, law enforcement leaders, and community partners to address the systemic issues that continue to lead to violent and fatal encounters. Public safety must prioritize prevention, de‑escalation, mental health informed responses, and meaningful community investment."