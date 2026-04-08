Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes throws no-no; Beecher dominates RVC doubleheader: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Grant Park 4, Clifton Central 0: Cheyenne Hayes was absolutely dominant for the Dragons (7-0, 2-0 River Valley Conference) on the road Tuesday, throwing her second no-hitter of the season and first in a seven-inning game. She walked just two batters and had a season-high 18 strikeouts. Mackenna Wells was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run, Reegan Thompson was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Delaney Heldt was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Emily Ponton was also strong in the circle for the Comets (1-6, 0-1), finishing with 11 strikeouts and just two walks.

Beecher 19, St. Anne 0 (4 inn.): Taylor Norkus retired all 12 batters she faced in order, 10 by strikeout, as the Bobcats (3-0, 1-0 RVC) dominated the first half of a home doubleheader with the Cardinals (0-3, 0-2). A dozen different players had a hit for Beecher, with Mia Chavez, Grace Wuest, Maddy Grooms and Carmela Irwin each having two. Elena Kvasnicka, Makenna Albert, Chavez and Grooms had two RBIs apiece.

Beecher 18, St. Anne 0 (4 inn.): The Bobcats (4-0, 2-0 RVC) cruised to a win in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Carmela Irwin and Allie Johnson each pitched two shutout innings and had five strikeouts apiece. Makenzie Johnson was 3 for 3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs while Anna Westerhoff was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run. Elena Kvasnicka was also 3 for 4, finishing with an RBI and three runs.

Kennedy Kroll, Alexis Hedges and Leah Lobaugh each had a single for the Cardinals (0-4, 0-2).

Momence 11, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 inn.): Emma Varnak had 12 strikeouts and just three hits allowed in five innings to lead Momence (1-1, 1-0 RVC) to a road win in their conference opener. Alexis Cook was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, two RBIs, three runs and three steals while Jaylee Kersey was 2 for 3 with two runs and two steals. Momence stole 13 bases as a team.

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Donovan 1 (5 inn.): Maddie Simms joined the list of RVC pitchers with strong outings Tuesday, allowing just two hits and a run over four innings of work for the Panthers (7-4, 1-0 RVC) in a home win. She had nine strikeouts and also went 1 for 4 with a two-run home run. Brynn Christensen and Kayle Scheuber each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Aubrey Male was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Bailey Henneike was 1 for 2 with a solo home run and a walk for the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1).

Wilmington 8, Herscher 2: The Wildcats (7-3, 4-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) secured their second straight ICE sweep with Tuesday’s home win. Nina Egizio was 3 for 4 with two triples, three RBIs and two runs while Sami Liaromatis and Ally Allgood each had two hits and a run scored. Lexi Strohm allowed just two hits and two unearned runs in five innings.

The Tigers (1-9, 0-4) had Anna Lesage go 1 for 3 with two RBIs, with Reese Hartman and Keira Ahramovich each scoring a run.

Manteno 6, Peotone 1: A strong outing in the circle from Mady Dye helped the host Panthers (5-1, 2-0 ICE) secure the conference sweep over the rival Blue Devils (3-5, 1-3). Dye allowed six hits over seven innings, striking out seven batters and walking just two. Ginny Kvasnicka was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Aubrie Goudreau was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter racked up 12 strikeouts in six innings with just two of the six runs allowed being earned. She was also 2 for 4 with a run, while Payton Schnelle was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Reed-Custer 5, Lisle 2: The Comets (6-3, 4-0 ICE) finished off the conference sweep with a home win. Mackenzie Foote went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run while Kamryn Wilkey and Sophia Moyers each went 2 for 4 with a run. Amber Syc was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs while Kirstin Klein allowed just four hits over seven innings, striking out eight batters.

Coal City 15, Streator 6: Khloe Picard had two home runs as the Coalers (7-7, 2-2 ICE) won at home to finish the series sweep. She finished the game 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs. Rese Symons was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Leah Jensen was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Baseball

Clifton Central 4, Grant Park 1: Blake Chandler pitched and hit the Comets (3-2, 1-0 RVC) to a home win in their conference opener. He allowed just five hits and an unearned run to go with eight strikeouts. He was also 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Derek Meier was 1 for 2 with two walks, four steals and three runs out of the leadoff spot.

The Dragons (0-5, 0-2) had Maz Paez go 2 for 3 with a double, while Nolan Olthoff was 1 for 3 with a run.

St. Anne/Donovan 3, Beecher 1: Preston Harrington-Dewitt made sure the visiting Cardinals (4-1, 2-0 RVC) came out on the right side of a pitchers’ duel Tuesday. He allowed four hits in seven innings, striking out seven batters. He was also 1 for 3 with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth while Brandon Schoth hit a solo home run.

Logan Van Ness allowed just one hit and one hit and one run over five innings for Beecher (5-3, 1-1), striking out seven, while Chase Maher had six strikeouts over two innings of relief, allowing two runs on three hits. Van Ness was also 1 for 2 with an RBI double.

Momence 23, Illinois Lutheran 1 (4 inn.): Momence (1-1, 1-0 RVC) erupted on the road for its first win of the season. Daulton Mitchell allowed an unearned run over three hitless innings, striking out six. Nine different players had a hit with Kingston Wood going 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs, Jackson Ford going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs and Gabe Fitzgerald going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs.

Manteno 13, Peotone 3: The Panthers (6-0, 3-0 ICE) ran away with a home win to earn the ICE sweep. Connor Harrod was 3 for 4 with an RBI while Tyler Buehler, Logan Bufford and Jake Stevens had two hits apiece. Buehler also had two RBIs and two runs, Bufford drove in three runs and scored one and Stevens drove in one and scored two.

The Blue Devils (1-6, 1-3) had Kayden Derkacy go 1 for 2 with a three-run home run that drove in Declan McMaster and Tyler Lietelt.

Reed-Custer 7, Lisle 2: The Comets (1-7, 1-3 ICE) got into the win column behind a strong start from Matthew Kuban. He allowed two hits and an unearned run while striking out seven batters in 5 ⅔ innings. Kaiden Klein was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Alejandro Fierro, Dhane Debelak and Jeffrey Wolford also had an RBI.

Coal City 4, Streator 2: The Coalers (6-3, 3-0 ICE) withstood a late Streator push at home to hang on and sweep the series. Kellen Forsythe allowed one hit over 3 ⅓ innings while Connor Henline had eight strikeouts in 3 ⅔ innings. Henline was 1 for 3 with an RBI while Lance Cuddy was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs.

Crete-Monee 9, Kankakee 2: The Kays (1-7, 0-1 Southland Athletic Conference) took a home loss in their conference opener when the Warriors broke a 1-1 tie with eight runs in the top of the seventh. Johnny Short was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Mike Prude and Rahman Lawal each scored a run.

Prairie Central 9, Iroquois West 2: The Raiders (4-3) had a three-game winning streak snapped with a road loss. Brody Mueller was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs while Caleb Fauser was 1 for 4 with an RBI,

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15, Watseka 5 (5 inn.): Seth Dirks was 1 for 1 with two walks, two RBIs and a run as the Warriors (3-4) fell on the road for the fourth straight loss. Ethan Price walked three times and scored twice.

Girls soccer

Coal City 0, Mendota 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Coalers (0-2-2) from scoreless tie on the road.