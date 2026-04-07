Burkes asks judge for new attorney for Momence murder trial

Defendant Julius Burkes, at left, has requested a change in attorney from Assistant Public Defender Jamie Boyd ahead of Burkes' murder trial for the death of Momence business owner Courtney Drysdale on Feb. 2 at The Line, a bar at the Illinois/Indiana state line along Illinois Route 114 in Momence. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The man accused in the death of business owner Courtney Drysdale requested the judge hearing his case allow him to change attorneys.

Julius Burkes, appearing via Zoom from the Kankakee County jail, said he wanted to read a statement during his latest court date Tuesday before Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson.

Courtney M. Drysdale (Jensen Memorial Chapel)

Burkes’ court-appointed attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jamie Boyd, said they were still ready to proceed with a trial date of May 18.

“My client wants to file some motions that I don’t think need to be filed,” Boyd said.

Burkes interjected.

“Your honor, I would like to read a statement ,” Burkes said.

Dickenson responded: “You need to be aware that anything you say can be used against you. What does it regard?”

“This has to do with my legal defense and my Fifth Amendment rights,” Burkes said.

Dickenson said Burkes should consult with his attorney.

Julius E. Burkes (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

“That’s what I want to talk about. I want another attorney appointed,” Burkes said. “Last Monday, my attorney called me a dumb ass [N-word].”

Dickenson said he would have Burkes brought over to the courthouse for the next pretrial hearing, which is set for May 12.

“Mr. Burkes, you need a chance to work things out with Mr. Boyd,” Dickenson said. “We will have further discussion then May 12.”

Burkes was loud when he was talking. Dickenson pointed out Boyd said something regarding the accusations.

“I don’t know if it was picked up by the microphone or not, but Mr. Boyd did deny making those remarks.”

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Boyd (Daily Journal File)

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said they are still giving discovery material to the defense.

Burkes was granted a speedy trial.

Under the SAFE-T Act, when a defendant asks for a speedy trial, it must come to trial within 90 days. Prior to the SAFE-T Act, if a defendant requested a speedy trial, it had to be held within 120 days.

“Your honor, we will be giving discovery to the defense up until the start of the trial,” Umlah said.

Dickenson said he understood.

“As a general rule, that’s to be somewhat expected in a case of this nature, that the demand that there’s going to be discovery up until the last minute—I think that’s relatively expected,” Dickenson said.

Burkes is accused of the execution-style killing of the 30-year-old Drysdale as she opened for business at the bar she owned, The Line, on Feb. 2.

According to prosecutors, Burkes shot Drysdale twice in the head.

The bar is located east of Momence on Illinois Route 114 at the Illinois/Indiana state line.