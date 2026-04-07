Bishop McNamara dominates CCC opener; R-C’s Sophia Moyers throws ICE no-hitter: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bishop McNamara 15, Hope Academy 2 (6 inn.): The two-time reigning Chicagoland Christian Conference champion Fightin’ Irish (4-2, 1-0 CCC) got conference play started with a bang on the road. Rhay DePaolo was 1 for 3 with a grand slam, finishing with five RBIs. Emma Thyfault and Joslynn Dole each went 2 for 3 with a home run, with Dole also racking up 13 strikeouts across five hitless, shutout innings.

Reed-Custer 11, Lisle 0 (5 inn.): Sophia Moyers was dominant for five no-hit innings as the Comets (5-3, 3-0 ICE) stayed perfect in conference play with a road win. She had three walks to go with nine strikeouts and errorless defense was played behind her. Mackenzie Foote was 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs while Kamryn Wilkey was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run.

Wilmington 16, Herscher 5 (5 inn.): The Wildcats (6-3, 3-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) picked up their sixth win in a row with Monday’s ICE victory on the road. Nina Egizio was 4 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs while Keeley Walsh was 4 for 5 with a steal and two runs. Molly Southall was 1 for 2 with a home run, two walks and two runs and Sami Liarmoatis was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Chloe Kinkade was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs for the Tigers (1-7, 0-3) while Lexi Crawford was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Manteno 4, Peotone 0: A pair of stellar pitching performances highlighted the first game of this conference rivalry series, which the Panthers (4-1, 1-0 ICE) won on the road. Maddy Delya threw a gem for Manteno, allowing just three hits while collecting 12 strikeouts in seven innings. Aubrie Goudreau, Ginny Kvasnicka, Savannah Watkins and Amiya Carlile each scored a run.

The Blue Devils (3-4, 1-2) got 16 strikeouts from Sophie Klawitter, who allowed six hits and two earned runs in seven innings of work. Klawitter, Payton Scnhelle and Ava Kosmos each had a hit.

Coal City 15, Streator 4: The Coalers (6-7, 1-2 ICE) snapped a six-game losing streak with Monday’s ICE win on the road. Calleigh Hamilton was 4 for 4 with a home run and three runs while Khloe Picard was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. Ava Mills was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs while Masyn Kuder had nine strikeouts in four one-run innings.

Iroquois West 5, Watseka 2: The Raiders (4-3, 1-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) got VVC play underway with a road win. Autumn Miller allowed just two hits in seven innings to go with nine strikeouts. Cameron Bork was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs while Jordyn Meents was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs.

The Warriors (6-2, 0-1) got hits from Christa Holohan and Noelle Schroeder, with Holohan and Kyah Westerfield each scoring a run and Thayren Rigsby having an RBI.

Milford-Cissna Park 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2: Addison Lucht slugged the Bearcats (4-1, 1-0 VVC) to a win in their conference opener, going 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs. Lillie Harris was 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run while allowing just five hits and a pair of unearned runs in seven strong innings.

Lincoln-Way East 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Boilermakers (9-2, 0-1 SouthWest Suburban Conference) had an eight-game winning streak snapped at home in their SWSC opener. Bristol Schriefer was 2 for 4 with two triples and a run while Alayna Sykes and Leila Middlebrook each had an RBI.

Pontiac 6, Clifton Central 3: The Comets (1-5) got a hit apiece from Alexa White, Bella Kempen and Brynna Neveu in a home loss. Neveu and Chloe Cotter each had an RBI and Cotter allowed one hit in two relief innings.

Baseball

Wilmington 13, Herscher 2 (5 inn.): The first game of this series between ICE heavyweights went to the visiting Wildcats (3-2-1, 1-1 ICE). Zach Ohlund was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs while Declan Moran was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run. Cooper Holman had eight strikeouts in five innings, allowing just three hits.

Cooper Meredith was 1 for 2 with a two-run home run for the Tigers (8-3, 2-1), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Manteno 23, Peotone 1 (4 inn.): Franklin Jordan, Connor Harrod and Jake Stevens each had a home run as the Panthers (5-0, 2-0 ICE) put on a dominant performance on the road. Jordan and Harrod had four RBIs apiece, as did Cade Bechard. Harrod had three strikeouts in two hitless innings while Gio Arrigo was 3 for 3 with a walk and four runs.

For the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-2), Liam McCleverty was 1 for 1 with a solo home run.

Iroquois West 13, Watseka 3 (5 inn.): The Raiders (4-2, 1-0 VVC) worked nine walks and took advantage of seven errors to win their conference opener. Brody Mueller was 2 for 3 with a run while Landen Kraft, Mayson McFall and Bruno Haase had two RBIs apiece. Aayden Miller had nine strikeouts in five innings.

The Warriors (3-3, 0-1) got an RBI apiece out of Tyler Waugh, Austin Morris and Ethan Price while Waugh, Price and Andrew Snowden each scored a run.

Milford 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (5 inn.): Hixon Lafond surrendered just two hits in five innings, striking out five, while Lucas Summers was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run in a home win for the Bearcats (4-3, 1-0 VVC) in their conference opener. Aiden Frerichs was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Coy Lucht was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI, three steals and three runs.

Cissna Park 12, Schlarman 9: The host Timberwolves (1-2, 1-0 VVC) picked up their first win of the season in their conference opener. Skyler Estay was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs, Adyn Hamrick was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run, and Wyatt Marcott was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs. Austin Kaeb allowed just one hit in 2⅓ shutout innings, striking out six for the save.

Sandburg 12, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Boilermakers (3-5, 0-1 SWSC) fell in their conference opener on the road. Keaton Allison was 2 for 3 with a double and a run while Eric Rainbolt was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk.

Dwight 13, Beecher 12: The Bobcats (5-2) lost in walkoff fashion as the Trojans scored eight runs in the final three innings. Chase Maher was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and a run while Easton Lane walked three times and scored five runs.

Lisle 14, Reed-Custer 4 (6 inn.): Thomas Emery was 1 for 3 with a three-run home run for the Comets (0-7, 0-3 ICE) in a conference loss. Kaiden Klein walked, had an RBI and scored a run.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 9, Momence: The Kays (4-0-1, 1-0 Southland Athletic Conference) opened up conference play with a blowout win on the road over Momence (0-4, 0-1). No individual stats were available for either team.

Thornwood 2, Beecher 1: No individual stats were available for the Bobcats (4-1, 0-1 SAC) from Monday’s home loss in their conference opener.