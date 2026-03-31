Kankakee County damage assessments completed, agencies have data under review

City of Kankakee workers assist with debris removal in the Oakwoods subdivision in Aroma Township on March 19, 2026 following the March 10 tornado. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security is conducting a comprehensive review of data collected following the tornado that struck Aroma Park on March 10.

“The preliminary damage assessments help us understand the true extent of the March 10-11 storm’s impact,” IEMA‑OHS Acting Director Ted Berger said. “This information is an important part of the process that now allows us to review the data to identify the potential of additional support.”

The preliminary damage assessments were conducted last week with the cooperation of the Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the US Small Business Administration. The assessments documented hundreds of validated descriptions and photographs of the damage.

A news release from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said the information may lead state governments to request federal assistance if the damage level exceeds state capabilities.

Residents should not wait for potential federal assistance to begin their recovery; however, survivors are encouraged to take these steps:

• Contact their insurance providers and file claims as soon as possible.

• Document all damages with photos or videos, and keep repair and cleanup receipts.

• Use proper safety precautions during cleanup.

• Residents with unmet needs should contact 2‑1‑1.

The sheriff’s department said if the damage from the storm exceeds local and state capabilities, Illinois will submit a request for federal assistance through a federal disaster declaration. If that request is made, there is no timeline for the federal government’s decision.

If the request is approved, information will be shared through Kankakee County, IEMA-OHS, FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

Information on disaster preparedness is available on the IEMA-OHS website, available at iemaohs.illinois.gov/.