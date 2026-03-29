Kankakee hazardous waste drop-off event set for April 18

State Representative Jackie Haas is hosting a Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event on Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City of Kankakee Public Works Department Parking Lot, 401 W. Oak Street. The event is in partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the City of Kankakee, and the Kankakee Fire Department.

“Help keep our community safe by properly and safely disposing of hazardous materials at our upcoming Hazardous Waste Drop Off Event,” State Representative Jackie Haas said in a news release. “I encourage all interested constituents to utilize this important service to keep their homes and our community safe.”

Accepted Items

The drop-off accepts oil-based paints, used motor oil, paint thinners, drain cleaners, herbicides, lawn chemicals, insecticides, solvents, household batteries, latex paint, pesticides, antifreeze, old gasoline, hobby chemicals, pool chemicals, aerosol paints and pesticides, cleaning products, and fluorescent lamp bulbs.

Pre-registration is required. Constituents can sign up here.