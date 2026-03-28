Bill backed by state Sen. Joyce looks to expand assistance for first-time farmers

Emma Moss operates a tractor on her family farm, where they raise corn and soybeans on almost 4,000 acres. (Provided photo)

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, is advancing legislation that will assist first-time farmers with buying new equipment and real estate in light of changing economic conditions.

“With tariffs and the price of land continuing to squeeze farmers in Illinois, input costs can seem like an impossible hurdle for prospective farmers trying to get their foot in the door,” Joyce said in a news release.

“Agriculture is still a top industry in the state. We must continue fostering growth in this vital sector,” he said.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce (Daily Journal)

The Illinois Finance Authority, through its First-Time Farmer Bond Program, provides tax-exempt, lower-interest financing to help new farmers purchase farmland and make improvements.

Senate Bill 3019 would ensure the Illinois Finance Authority has the ability to assist first-time farmers buying new equipment and real estate by removing a provision that individuals who have a net worth exceeding $500,000 may not receive any bonds, according to the release.

As the cost of land and equipment continues to increase, it is important to keep bond limits at pace with the true rate of inflation, according to the release.

Removing the net worth limit for new equipment purchases would “clear up confusion,” allow the program to adapt to changing economic conditions and increase participation, according to the release.

“Growing up as a farmer, I know all of the trials and tribulations that come with this life,” Joyce said. “To build something from the ground up and see it succeed is never easy, but it is worth it. Let’s give young farmers the same opportunity to make something of themselves.”

Senate Bill 3019 passed the Senate Financial Institutions Committee on March 25 with bipartisan support.