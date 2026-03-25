Bishop McNamara downs Reed-Custer, Beecher bests Kankakee in baseball action: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 6, Reed-Custer 1: Nick Pignatiello allowed just one hit and one run over four innings, striking out seven, while Preston Payne struck out five over three shutout relief innings for the Fightin’ Irish (2-1). Callaghan O’Connor was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Coen Demack was 3 for 4 with three runs.

Jeremy Wolford was 1 for 3 with a home run for the Comets (0-3) while Matthew Kuban had nine strikeouts over six innings, allowing just two earned runs.

Beecher 16, Kankakee 4 (5 inn.): The Bobcats (3-0) remained unbeaten on the season, scoring eight runs in the first and six in the second to pull ahead. Nicholas Fox was 2 for 3 with a steal and two runs scored, Ryan Murphy was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run and Easton Lane was 1 for 1 with a walk and two RBIs. Lane also allowed two hits and a run over three innings, striking out five.

The Kays (0-3) got two hitless relief innings from Johnny Short. Rahman Lawal, Jaden Villafuerte, Kyle Shannon and EJ Hazelett each had a hit.

Watseka 14, Salt Fork 13: Hunter Wolfe’s walk-off single capped off a wild comeback win for the Warriors (3-0), in which they overcame a 13-4 deficit over the final two innings. Seth Dirks was 2 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs scored, and Austin Morris was 2 for 4 with a walk and three runs. Tyler Waugh also scored three runs, going 1 for 3 with two walks.

Herscher 10, Warren Township 7: Dylan Bayston and Cooper Meredith each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, with Meredith hitting a home run, as the Tigers (4-1) won their fourth straight game. Gaige Brown and Tanner Jones both went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored while Jones pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.

Coal City 17, Iroquois West 2 (4 inn.): The Coalers (2-2) needed just six hits in Tuesday’s high-scoring win, walking 13 times. Gavin Berger was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs while Lance Cuddy, Ethan Olson and Braden Walker all scored two runs apiece. Olson allowed three hits over three innings to pick up the win.

Brody Mueller was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Raiders (1-2) while Bruno Haase was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Manteno 12, Milford 5: Tyler Buehler, Logan Bufford and Jake Stevens each had three hits for the Panthers (2-0) while Franklin Jordan was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Buehler drove in two runs and scored three while Bufford had two RBIs and Stevens had one. Braden Campbell had eight strikeouts in four innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

The Bearcats (2-2) got two hits apiece from Aiden Frerichs and Maddox Muehling. Lucas Summers was 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs.

TF South 5, Peotone 1: Kayden Derkacy hit a solo home run for the Blue Devils (0-2) while Tyler Lietelt and Tavin Harshfield each went 1 for 3.

Softball

Wilmington 14, Bolingbrook 1 (6 inn.): After three tough matchups to open the season, the Wildcats (1-3) broke through for their first win. Molly Southall was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs while Taylor Stefancic was 2 for 5 with two triples, an RBI and two runs. Lexi Strohm picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two hits to go with three strikeouts in four innings.

Grant Park 6, Herscher 5: Lola Malkowski was 3 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs to help lead the Dragons (3-0) to a road win. Reegan Thompson was 1 for 4 but scored three runs while Cheyenne Hayes was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Hayes also had seven strikeouts over seven innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run.

Chloe Kinkade was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run for the Tigers (1-2) while Keira Ahramovich and Pippa Dunnill each went 1 for 3 with a run.

Milford-Cissna Park 4, Bismarck-Henning 1: Addison Lucht was 2 for 2 with a solo home run and a double while Lillie Harris was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the host Bearcats (2-0). Ellie Schwartz allowed just four hits over seven innings, striking out two batters without a walk, as the defense did not commit an error.

Watseka 4, Salt Fork 2: The Warriors (3-1) picked up a home win behind seven strong innings from Lilly Kingdon, who worked around six hits and five walks with seven strikeouts. Noelle Schroeder was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI while Abigail Neukomm was 2 for 3. Taylor Chattic and Aspen Eades each had an RBI.

Iroquois West 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3 (4 inn.): A 10-run fourth inning from the Raiders (2-0) helped end things early Tuesday once Autumn Miller retired the side in order in the fifth. She allowed four hits with three strikeouts in five innings. Jordyn Meents was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Miller, Leah Honeycutt, Cameron Bork, Payton Clark and Tessa Pankey had two RBIs apiece.

Morris 4, Bishop McNamara 1: Joslyn Dole had 11 strikeouts over six innings, but the Fightin’ Irish (1-1) fell on the road. Emma Thyfault was 1 for 3 with an RBI while Gabby Burnett was 1 for 3 with a run.

Pontiac 6, Reed-Custer 4: Mackenzie Foote was 2 for 3 with a run for the Comets (2-2) in a home loss. Kamryn Wilkey was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Sophia Moyers was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 9, Wilmington 0: With Tuesday’s home win, the Kays (3-0) have outscored opponents 30-5 in three games this season. No individual stats were immediately available for either team as the Wildcats lost their season opener.

Beecher 5, Coal City 1: No individual stats were available for either team as the Bobcats (2-0) picked up a road win over the Coalers (0-1-1).

Bloom 5, Manteno 1: No individual stats were immediately for the Panthers (2-1) who fell at home for their first loss this season.

Boys volleyball

Kankakee d. Trinity 25-22, 25-13: No individual stats were immediately available for either team as the Kays (1-1) picked up a road win over the Eagles (0-1).

TF North-TF South d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-16, 25-15: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers, who dropped their season opener on the road.

Boys water polo

Lincoln-Way East 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: The Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2 SouthWest Suburban Conference) took a home loss. No individual stats were immediately available.