Easter egg hunts spring into action

Children run to collect plastic eggs as the Easter bunny looks on during the Riverside Senior Life Easter Egg Hunt hosted at Westwood Trails Assisted Living in Kankakee on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee County kicked off springtime with the first round of Easter egg hunts over the weekend.

Families gathered for the Riverside Senior Life Easter Egg Hunt hosted at Westwood Trails Assisted Living in Kankakee on Saturday, March 21, 2026, to enjoy some snacks and crafts before scavenging the outdoor area for colorful eggs filled with candy and prizes.

Ryker Lane, 6, of Limestone poses for a photo with the Easter Bunny during the Riverside Senior Life Easter Egg Hunt hosted at Westwood Trails Assisted Living in Kankakee on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Across town that morning, the villages of Bourbonnais and Bradley and the Bourbonnais Township Park District held the annual egg hunt at Perry Farm Park with more than 12,000 eggs awaiting those age 10 and younger.

The Easter Bunny will be a busy bunny through April as the area will host several more egg hunting opportunities.

Friday, March 27

The Kankakee Valley Park District will host Egg Hunt After Dark, featuring glowing eggs and surprises from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bill S. Spriggs Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. Learn more at kvpd.com.

Saturday, March 28

Colorful eggs will return to the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn, 450 E. Court St., for The Salvation Army Kankakee’s Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Egg hunters will be grouped by age as they set out to collect 10,000 eggs.

The village of Manteno will host its Easter Egg Dash from 10 to 11 a.m. at Heritage Park, 500 W. Cook St. The egg hunt begins promptly at 11 a.m. with four age zones. Enjoy Easter games and activities under the pavilion and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Riverside Senior Life Communities will host an egg hunt at the Bourbonnais Grove location, 83 E. Burns Road, Bourbonnais, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Bonfield Evangelical Christian Church Easter egg hunt will be at the Bonfield Quarry Park, 172 Johnson Ave. Ages 4 and younger begin at 11 a.m. with ages 5 and older beginning at 11:15 a.m.

First United Methodist Church of Momence, 111 W. Fourth St., hosts its Spring Vendor Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an Easter egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. The event will feature free lunch for kids, special eggs and fun giveaways.

First Baptist Church in Momence, 2268 N. Route 1-17, will also host an egg hunt for toddlers through sixth graders at 10 a.m. Registration is required at kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=73024. The rain date is April 4.

Heritage Woods of Manteno, 355 Diversatech Drive, hosts its Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. for ages 1 through 12. The event includes the egg hunt, prizes and the Easter Bunny.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Arc at Kankakee, 901 N. Entrance Ave., will host an Easter egg hunt with golden egg prizes, the Easter Bunny and a food truck.

From 1-4 p.m., Sunrise Center Animal Rescue, 3306 Waldron Road in Aroma Park, will host its annual Kitten Shower and Easter Party. The event includes an egg hunt about 2 p.m., raffle baskets and cat snuggles as part of the rescue’s biggest donation drive of the year ahead of kitten season. Guests are encouraged to bring a small donation such as kitten wet food, kitten dry food and other kitten care supplies. For more info and supply lists, visit Sunrise Center Animal Rescue on Facebook.

On Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, visit the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northfield Square mall for photos and a chance to find hidden golden eggs to receive a basket full of goodies from the Village of Bradley Economic Development Corporation.

Sunday, March 29

The village of Limestone is hosting its first Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. at Deer Ridge Barn, 4345 W. 1500N Rd., Kankakee. Hunters will be grouped into four age groups.

The annual Auxiliary Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. The event for ages 12 and younger includes prizes and treats.

Head to the Grant Park Community Center for Easter in the Park from 2 to 4 p.m. This event will take place rain or shine with an egg hunt and the Easter Bunny on hand for photos. Volunteers are welcome and needed and can arrive as early as noon.

The Momence Park District’s Easter Egg Hunt will be at 3 p.m., with Easter Bunny photos starting at 2:30 p.m. inside the field house at Momence’s Island Park, 79 Mill St.

April events