Hopkins Park gets new tornado siren

Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge stands behind a new tornado siren that was installed in the village on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Provided by Mark Hodge)

A new tornado siren was installed in the village of Hopkins Park on Thursday morning, a little over a week after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Kankakee County.

One of the village’s two tornado sirens had been failing for a couple of months, Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge said.

The installation of a new siren to replace the failing one had been delayed due to inclement weather, he said.

During the March 10 tornado, which caused one death and massive property damage in nearby Aroma Park and south Kankakee, only one of the two sirens in Hopkins Park was functional.

Hodge said the new siren cost the village about $13,000.

It is situated at the intersection of South Main Street and East Central Avenue.

Richards Building Supply donated services to hoist the siren up to its perch with a crane.

A new tornado siren is installed in the village of Hopkins Park on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Provided by Mark Hodge)

Hodge noted that he was alerted to the failing siren by two senior residents.

The residents informed him that the siren had not been sounding during the routine tests, which take place at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month.

While he wishes it were in place before the recent tornado, Hodge said it is good it is here for the upcoming tornado season.

“Thank God we have it now,” he said.