Homeowners beware of home repair scammers being in Kankakee County

The public should be aware, following Tuesday’s storms, of the possibility of scammers in the area.

The City of Kankakee posted on social media that residents should beware of scams.

“The City of Kankakee and Mayor Chris Curtis are urging residents to be cautious when approached by unsolicited contractors offering repairs following the recent storms,” Mayor Chris Curtis said in the post.

“Unfortunately, there are individuals who attempt to take advantage of residents during difficult times, especially homeowners dealing with storm-related damage. We encourage anyone who feels uncertain or concerned to verify that any contractor or solicitor is properly authorized and licensed to operate within the City of Kankakee.”

Solicitors must be authorized by the city of Kankakee before conducting business within city limits, the post said.

If you are approached by someone offering services and are unsure about their authorization, contact the appropriate offices to verify their credentials.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, “If they want cash up front, walk away. And if they won’t give you copies of their license, insurance, or a contract in writing, that’s a red flag.”

Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Morefield said he got a call from someone wanting to fix his roof this morning.

Morefield said he didn’t need any storm repair work done.

Contractors must go through the village, showing they are licensed, before being allowed to solicit in the village.

The Village of Herscher posted information Wednesday on social media: “We just issued solicitor permits to four individual persons who do construction work.”