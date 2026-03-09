The Daily Journal’s top preseason softball storylines

The Beecher softball team celebrates with the Class 2A State championship trophy after defeating Carterville 5-2 in 10 innings in the championship game at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria last season. (Mason Schweizer)

As the prep softball season begins Monday, here are five storylines from the Daily Journal area to keep an eye on.

Beecher's Taylor Norkus lifts her arms in triumph as Ava Olson drops to her knees after Norkus recorded the final out of the Bobcats' 5-2 10-inning win over Carterville in the Class 2A State championship game at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Complex last season. (Mason Schweizer)

Can Beecher make another trip to state?

Since coach Kevin Hayhurst took over ahead of the 2003 season, no team has won more state titles than Beecher, who earned its fifth state title by outlasting Carterville in a 10-inning classic of a Class 2A title game last June.

As they look to make it a state six-pack, the Bobcats have some holes to fill, losing graduates like shortstop Ava Olson and championship game hero Tayiah Scanlan, and three-time first-team All-Stater and River Valley Conference Player of the Year Ava Lorenzatti is not playing prep softball in preparation for her career at Florida State.

But the Bobcats return co-ace Taylor Norkus, a Colgate commit, and a slew of others. Northern Illinois recruit Makenzie Johnson’s versatile glove and quick bat are back, as is her slugging sister Allie Johnson. Standout infielder Elena Kvasnicka is back too, and the Bobcats boast a slew of underclass talent that’s shown signs that the program’s as well-oiled as ever.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Shannon Lee, right, does a celebratory handshake with Lydia Hammond during the Boilermakers' home game against Bishop McNamara last season. (Mason Schweizer)

Bradley-Bourbonnais eyes breakthrough to state

The Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team enters the spring on a program-best four-year regional championship streak, compiling a 97-40-1 record in that stretch. And while they’ve won a pair of Class 4A sectionals in that span – the program’s first-ever in 2023 and another last year – a trip to state has continued to elude the Boilermakers.

Powered by ace Lydia Hammond, a first-team All-State pick last spring and the reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year, the Boilers know that they can beat anyone on any given night. While Hammond only has one senior classmate on the roster, Evie McIntyre, the Boilers are uniquely young and experienced, with a deep junior class containing seven players who have already given at least one year of significant contributions, like shortstop Shannon Lee and outfielder Bristol Schriefer.

When postseason assignments are released, the Boilers can expect to once again have to emerge from a regional that will reach to the state’s western border and a sectional that touches the southern border. If they can emerge from that, they’d likely meet one of several SouthWest Suburban Conference rivals in the supersectional round. Could this be the year the do it?

Manteno's Aubrie Goudreau fields a ground ball during the Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinals against Bishop McNamara last season. (Mason Schweizer)

Who will emerge from the loaded Illinois Central Eight?

Once again, the Illinois Central Eight proved to be one of the state’s best pound-for-pound conferences last year, as Manteno, Coal City, Wilmington and Herscher all won 20 games and/or a Class 2A Regional title last season.

The Panthers are the defending two-time conference champions, going 13-1 last year and 27-1 over the past two seasons, and while a handful of remarkable ballplayers graduated, they’ve got key pieces like returning second-team All-Area senior shortstop Aubrie Goudreau and her double play counterpart, second baseman Sophie Peterson and speedy outfielders like Alyssa Singleton and Amiya Carlile.

But there’s plenty of stiff competition. Anchored by senior center fielder Molly Southall, a North Carolina recruit, and several talented classmates, Wilmington will again be potent. So will Coal City, the lone ICE team to top the Panthers next year, and Herscher looks to once again bring back a myriad of hard-nosed talent.

Add in one of the state’s best pitchers in Peotone senior Sophie Klawitter, a Louisville signee, and a Reed-Custer team that’s seeing a potentially generational class reach its senior year, and the ICE is as loaded as ever.

Bishop McNamara's Joslynn Dole throws a pitch during a home game against Aurora Christian Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Bishop McNamara begins new era

As Alee Rashenskas, a former state champion at Bishop McNamara, left behind her title as softball coach at her alma mater, another former state qualifying Fightin’ Irish is set to replace her.

Jenna Arseneau, a 2016 graduate and member of the 2015 Class 2A third-place team, will take over for a Fightin’ Irish team that went 19-6 last year, including a second-straight undefeated run through the Chicagoland Christian Conference and a memorable 9-7 nine-inning upset of Manteno in the Class 2A Regional semifinals.

A huge chunk of that core has graduated, namely Northwestern freshman Teagan McCue, but junior first baseman Rhaya DePaolo is a returning All-Area and All-State slugger that leads a young crop of offensive talent, while sophomore pitcher Joslynn Dole is primed to move from the team’s No. 2 pitcher to their ace.

Milford-Cissna Park's Addison Lucht hits a pitch during a home game against Oakwood Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

What’s next for Addison Lucht?

No matter how the spring shakes out, Cissna Park senior Addison Lucht is guaranteed to graduate as one of the area’s best girls athletes.

After leading the Timberwolves to the Class 1A State championship in volleyball and a fourth straight regional title in girls basketball, Lucht is likely to earn a fourth All-State basketball nod to match volleyball, and now moves to a pair of spring co-ops at Milford where she’s looking to do the same.

The Milford/Cissna Park shortstop is a three-time All-State talent on the diamond, where she enters her senior year with a .639 career average, 21 home runs, 61 extra base hits, 149 runs and 124 RBIs. And when the Northwestern commit isn’t serving as nightmare fuel for opposing pitchers, catch her on the track and field team, where she’s a three-time all state jumper.