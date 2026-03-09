$1.5-billion expansion set for CSL Behring in Bourbonnais Township

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a press conference on Monday, March 9, 2026, at CSL Behring, which announced a $1.5 billion expansion to its Bourbonnais Township plant. The company plans to break ground this summer and have the expansion fully operational by 2031. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A major expansion to Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing site was announced today by state and company leadership.

The CSL Behring Kankakee site, a key part of the global biopharma company based in Melbourne, Australia, was awarded with a $1.5-billion expansion at the Bourbonnais Township plant.

The extensive plant expansion is targeted to begin as early as this summer, but the project is not slated for completion until 2031.

Currently with a workforce of between 1,200 and 1,300 workers, the expansion will add 300 to 400 workers, said CSL Behring Kankakee Site Leader Jose Campos following the press conference at its 138-acre Bourbonnais Township complex.

Campos said all new hires will not have to wait for construction completion before being hired. He said the company will soon begin ramping up employment levels.

CSL Behring announces $1.5 billion expansion CSL Behring Kankakee Site Leader Jose Campos speaks at a press conference on Monday, March 9, 2026, at CSL Behring, which announced a $1.5 billion expansion to its Bourbonnais Township plant. Gov. JB Pritzker, left, was on hand at CSL Behring on Monday morning, along with many other state officials. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A worldwide leader in the production of life-sustaining, plasma-derived therapies for people living with rare and serious diseases and other acute medical issues will bring not only new employment to the site, but also an estimated 800 construction jobs.

The Bourbonnais Township site is chiefly known for its end-to-end production of Albumin, which is used to treat shock, burns and provide fluid replacement.

Products produced locally are distributed worldwide and mainly reach markets in Canada, Europe, China and, of course, the U.S.

CSL noted this expansion is considered a cornerstone of the company’s global manufacturing growth strategy and its effort to expand its U.S. production presence.

In addition to production sites in Australia and the U.S., CSL also has locations in Germany and Switzerland. The company has a global workforce of more than 29,000, and its products are available in more than 100 countries.

Among those on hand for the announcement were Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, and CSL Global Chief Commercial Officer Andy Schmeltz.

“It’s another great day for jobs and growth in Illinois,” Pritzker said, referring to CSL as a longtime “global powerhouse.”

He noted Illinois is “turning the crank harder and faster” on economic growth. “When we work together, we make it easier for businesses to choose Illinois and Bradley,” Pritzker said.

Over time, Illinois will contribute $203 million to the expansion, of which $67 million will be through Illinois EDGE (Economic Development for a Growing Economy) corporate tax credits, said Kristin Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The potential for this development has been in the discussion stage for about two to three years.

Illinois State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, was a key figure in helping bring all parties together, as he was aware other CLS locations were vying for this as well.

CSL Behring announces $1.5 billion expansion Illinois State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, speaks at a press conference on Monday, March 9, 2026, at CSL Behring, which announced a $1.5 billion expansion to its Bourbonnais Township plant. Gov. JB Pritzker, left, was on hand at CSL Behring on Monday morning, along with many other state officials. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“This is exciting news on several fronts. First and foremost, the life-saving therapies CSL produces save lives,” he said. “For the region’s economy, this is great news for the 300 good-paying jobs and the investment in our local community through infrastructure improvements.”

In April 2023, a $14-million CSL Plasma donation center opened immediately south of the manufacturing site.

Schmeltz said CSL has invested some $3 billion in its U.S.-based operations within the past three years. Those investments have translated to the creation of more than 6,500 jobs, bringing the company’s U.S. total to 19,000 employees, or about 60% of the company’s global workforce.

While crediting Illinois leadership for bringing this project to fruition, Schmeltz said – while noting the company’s deep roots in Bourbonnais Township – no one should forget this expansion is about creating quality of life for those in need.

“It’s all about the patients we serve. ... It’s an honor to build the next chapter here,” he said.

Originally known as Armour Pharmaceutical, the company has operated its Kankakee site since 1953. At that time, the location was known as a pioneering manufacturer of plasma-based products and hemophilia treatment.

CSL Behring Kankakee in Bourbonnais Township (Tiffany Blanchette)

Jeff Bennett, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County board chairman, said the CSL commitment here only continues to demonstrate Kankakee County is a world-class community.

He said companies do not commit to investments in locations where they do not see opportunity.

“This I-57 corridor is on the map. This is a regional impact. This is a clear example of what is available here,” he said.

Like Bennett, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said this investment provides further proof Kankakee County and Illinois is the right place to locate a business.

He said Kankakee’s recent assistance with providing additional sewer capacity and a dedicated sewer line has helped contribute to CSL’s growth and prosperity, making them a key asset.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said there is no other way of describing this investment other than positive. He thanked the governor as well as the leadership of the Illinois House and Senate.

“Any time money comes to Bradley is wonderful. This will have an impact, that is for sure.”

He continued, “CSL is a cornerstone of our area. This will have a great and positive impact.”