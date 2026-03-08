What could come next in the Xandria Harris case?

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe talks with defensive attorney Cierra Norris during the jury selection phase of the trial for Xandria Harris, right, on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

What happened last week to halt the second attempt to start the trial against Xandria Harris?

It was a matter of several things which occurred in the first three days of selecting the jury.

The attorneys in the case cannot talk to the media, per a judge’s ruling.

Harris, 30, is a co-defendant in the December 2021 murder of a Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the wounding of Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

In January 2025, Harris’ boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 29, who was convicted in September 2024 for the murder of Sgt. Rittmanic and the attempted murder of her partner, Sgt. Bailey, was sentenced to life in prison.

Bailey’s injuries were so severe he was forced to retire from the police force.

Xandria Harris pre-trial - Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 Defensive attorney Cierra Norris, right, addresses Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott during court proceedings ahead of the trial for Xandria Harris, left, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Like Sullivan, Harris has been charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death, attempted first-degree murder for shooting Bailey, and three counts of endangering the life of a child.

While Sullivan was the one who shot the two officers, Illinois law still permits a person to be charged with felony murder even if a participant did not know or could not have foreseen that another participant would cause a death during the underlying felony.

Cierra Norris, Harris’ attorney, is arguing Harris suffers from battered woman syndrome.

Norris said Harris feared Sullivan. There is a history of violence in Harris’ relationship with Sullivan.

Last Wednesday, following a meeting outside the courtroom, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott announced Norris and Kankakee County prosecutors agreed to a joint motion to continue the trial.

Both sides are back in court Monday.

The trial, anticipated to take three weeks, is scheduled to now start Aug. 17.

“You are to have all discovery, witness lists and anything else completed,” Bradshaw-Elliott said Wednesday.

Xandria Harris pre-trial - Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott addresses the courtroom during court proceedings ahead of the trial for Xandria Harris on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

It was a motion for an updated witness list by Norris that partially led to Wednesday’s behind closed doors meeting.

The name of Norris’ expert witness, Dr. Brooke Laufer, a psychologist, was left off her witness list.

During the selection of jurors, they are asked if they know of any of the names on the witness lists of the prosecution and defense.

“We have seated 12 jurors and one alternate. None of them were asked about the expert witness,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said last Wednesday.

“You can’t call them all back.”

Retired Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark Erickson said it is vital for all names to be listed.

“It’s absolutely critical that you have the witnesses that you’re going to call, that those names are provided to the jurors; because you don’t want the brother or sister of a witness on the jury. It’s not fair to anybody,” Erickson said.

Bradshaw-Elliott admonished Norris on the list, and she had filed the motion.

Motions must be filed by attorneys, not associates.

“Are either one of your associates an attorney?” Bradshaw-Elliott asked.

Norris said they were not.

“They can’t be filing these documents with me,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Before the out-of-courtroom meeting, Rowe said he might also be asking for a mistrial.

That came about not only with the updated witness list but also with some social media Norris did not make privy to the prosecution and judge.

Xandria Harris pre-trial - Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, right, and First Assistant Kankakee County State’s Attorney Carol Costello react to a list of questions from the defense during court proceedings ahead of the trial for Xandria Harris on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Erickson explained this would not happen.

“If the jury’s not sworn, technically the trial has not started,” he said.

With all that has occurred, could the defense file for a change of venue?

According to FindLaw.com: “A motion for a change of venue is a legal request for a party to transfer the case from one location to another.

“This motion secures an impartial and more neutral venue free from potential biases that could influence a fair trial. In most cases, the parties file the motion because it would be convenient for witnesses or further the ends of justice.”

Bradshaw-Elliott was the judge in the Sullivan case.

“We were able to seat a jury in the Sullivan case,” Bradshaw-Elliott said before jury selection started in the Harris case.

“I feel we can get one selected.”