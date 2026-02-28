Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Milford fatal fire

The Iroquois County line along Route 45/52 near Chebanse. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Iroquois Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Burton, of Milford, Friday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

A months-long investigation by deputies resulted in the 53-year-old Burton being accused of setting a house fire that led to the death of Ashley Tucker, 37.

Burton was arrested without incident and is being held in the Iroquois County Jail pending his initial court appearance, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The October 2025 house fire occurred in the 200 block of North Grant Street.

Investigators reviewed evidence from the scene, multiple witness statements, surveillance video from the area, cellular location data, and other records to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal assisted in the investigation of the fire, the release said.

The case file was presented to the Iroquois County States Attorney who requested that a warrant be issued for Burton. The investigation remains active.