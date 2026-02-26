Wilmington, St. Anne advance to regional title games on their home floors: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Wilmington 84, Bridgeview 55: Three players erupted for 20-plus points for the Wildcats (21-9) in their Class 2A Wilmington Regional semifinal win. Declan Moran led the way with 27 points while Ryan Kettman and Brysen Meents scored 22 points apiece. They will look for their first regional title since 1988 on Friday against Seneca.

St. Anne 71, Bowen 58: The Cardinals (23-5) opened the postseason with their 15th win in a row. They will play in the Class 1A St. Anne Regional championship game Friday looking for their first regional title since 2018. No individual stats were immediately available.

Rock Island 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21: The Boilermakers (6-24) had their season come to an end in the IHSA Class 4A Minooka Regional semifinals. Tez Smith led the team with 13 points and Christian Munsterman added eight.

Pontiac 48, Coal City 41: In a Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal game that was tied after each of the first three quarters, the Coalers (12-17) had their season end with a late loss. Gavin Berger and Dane Noffsinger scored 12 points apiece while Carter Nicholson added seven.

Seneca 58, Peotone 53: A five-point halftime lead did not hold up for the Blue Devils (16-14) in the Class 2A Wilmington Regional semifinals Wednesday. Alex Chenoweth scored 15 points and Nick Cronin added 14.

Yorkville Christian 76, Beecher 40: Two days after a quarterfinal win, the Bobcats (7-24) lost in the Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinals to end the season on their home floor. Dominick DeFrank had nine points and Aaron Harden had eight.

Heyworth 64, Clifton Central 56: The Comets (21-10) had their winningest season in 12 years come to an end in the Class 1A Hoopeston Regional semifinals. No individual stats were immediately available.

Newark 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 41: The quest for a first regional title since 2018 came to an end for the Panthers (17-15) in the Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinals. Leondre Kemp had 18 points and 16 rebounds while Stanley Buchanan had nine points.

Lexington 65, Cissna Park 43: No individual stats were immediately available for the Timberwolves (16-17), who had their winningest season in six years come to an end in the Class 1A Lexington Regional semifinals.