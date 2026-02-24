Beecher, Gardner-South Wilmington, Cissna Park open regional play with wins: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys Basketball

Beecher 69, Carver 38: The Bobcats (7-23) are headed to Wednesday’s Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinal against top seed Yorkville Christian. Dominic DeFrank had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Wesley Haddon added 11 points and Wences Baumgartner had nine.

Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Amboy 48: The Panthers (17-14) will play Newark in the Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinals after a balanced effort Monday. Stanley Buchanan had 16 points and eight rebounds, followed by 14 points and 12 boards from Leondre Kemp, 13 points from Cameron Gray and 11 points from Cooper Biros.

Cissna Park 54, Cornerstone Christian 45: After ending the regular season with a three-game winning streak, the Timberwolves (16-16) won their opener in the Class 1A Hoopeston Regional. No individual stats were immediately available.

Heyworth 70, Watseka 36: The Warriors (7-24) had their season come to an end in the Class 1A Hoopeston Regional quarterfinals. No individual stats were immediately available.

LeRoy 64, Iroquois West 21: No individual stats were available for the Raiders (1-30) from Monday’s season-ending loss in the Class 1A Hoopeston Regional quarterfinals.

Bowen 57, Momence 31: Momence (15-14) saw its season end at home in the Class 1A St. Anne Regional quarters. Tommy Rounds had 15 points, followed by eight from Aiden Smith and seven from Erick Castillo.

St. Francis de Sales 100, Grant Park 35: The Dragons (2-24) were slayed in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A St. Francis de Sales Regional. Rigo Venegas had 11 points, followed by eight from Shawn Kveck and six from Ian Hamann.

Lexington 84, Donovan 22: No individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats (8-23), who fell in the Class 1A Lexington Regional quarterfinals to the host Minutemen.

Saturday

Boys swimming

IHSA Lincoln-Way Central Sectional: Bradley-Bourbonnais junior Eli Swafford won a pair of events in Saturday’s sectional to punch his ticket to the state finals next weekend in Westmont. He took first in both the 100-yard freestyle (46.89) and 100-yard backstroke (53.43). Sophomore Elijah Shold will also head to state after placing fifth among the sectional’s divers (397.2 points). The Boilermakers’ 148 team points were the fourth most in their sectional.