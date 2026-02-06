Indian cuisine restaurant coming to Bradley

A sign advertises Taj Indian Restaurant coming soon the former Mancino's on Bradley Boulevard in Bradley. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A closed former sandwich and pizza restaurant is set to open under a new name and a vastly different menu.

The site near the southeast corner of Armour Road and Bradley Boulevard will be home to perhaps the first Indian-style restaurant in the area’s history.

At least owner Jagtar “Sunny” Singh believes Taj Indian, set to open by mid February, will be the Kankakee County’s first restaurant offering Indian food.

The restaurant at 1240 N. Bradley Boulevard in Bradley had been the longtime site of a Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, which closed in late summer 2022 when then-owners Jeff and Angie Hersha retired.

The location has been vacant since September 2022. It had operated as a Mancino’s from November 1995 through September 2022.

The Herscha’s sold their second Mancino’s site at 200 Kennedy Drive in May 2023.

Singh, 35, of Kankakee, confirmed this past week he signed a five-year lease in December, and hopes are that by mid-February the approximately 2,500-square-foot restaurant will be open for business.

Singh is also the owner of Sunny Liquors & Smoke, 1612 E. Maple St., and Sunny’s Plaza Liquors, 1623 E. Court St., both in east Kankakee.

Indian cuisine is an ancient type of food known for its complex use of herbs and spices. The location will feature of variety of fish, chicken and beef dishes as well as vegetarian offerings, Singh said.

He noted he is also the first to offer this style of food. He noted there is a growing population who grew up eating this style of food and many born-and-raised Midwest residents have also grown fond of these dishes.

“A lot of the community was telling me to open this type of restaurant. I was open to the idea, but I wanted to make sure we put it in the right location,” he said. “This is a very good location. The food hub is right there.”

He noted this area of Bradley has a wide variety of restaurants and he is confident those not familiar with Indian food will be willing to give it a taste.

The location will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. A buffet will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

He said two people can dine for no more than $25.

Food orders will be made upon order. He also noted offerings will be made from scratch.

“If you want it spicy, we’ll make it spicy. If you want it mild, we will make it mild. This is all fresh. Nothing frozen.”

The restaurant does not offer alcoholic drinks.

Singh is hopeful this is just the start. He said if business grows as he hopes, he will seek a larger location.

He is confident about the community’s reception.

“I’ve been in business too long to be nervous. We are just excited. People have been asking for this so we said ‘Let’s try it.’”