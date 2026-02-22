Villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais host St. Patrick’s Day senior dinner on March 11

Senior residents ages 55 and older are invited to the St. Patrick's Day dinner on March 11 at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, featuring corned beef and cabbage and live entertainment. (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

The St. Patrick’s Day senior dinner returns Wednesday, March 11, at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The annual event is sponsored by the Villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais, Bourbonnais Township, and Bourbonnais Township Park District.

The celebration brings together senior residents ages 55 and older from Bourbonnais, Bradley, and unincorporated Bourbonnais Township for an Irish dinner, live entertainment, and festive fun.

Event Details:

Doors open: 4:30 p.m. Dinner served: 5 p.m. (corned beef and cabbage) Entertainment: The Silhouettes, Giveaways & Prizes

Tickets: $10 each

Purchase in person at:

• Perry Farm Farmhouse 459 N. Kennedy Dr., Bourbonnais Hours: Monday–Friday, open until 1 p.m.

• Exploration Station 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais Hours: Monday–Friday, open until 5 p.m.

• Recreation Station 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley Hours: Monday and Thursday, open until 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, open until 1 p.m.

Registration Deadline: Friday, Feb. 27, or until capacity is reached

Tickets are limited. Purchase early.

Sorry, no carry-out or doggy bags allowed.

Questions - Call (815) 933-9905