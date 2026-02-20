Clifton Central ends winningest season in 9 years with regional final loss: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Roanoke-Benson 49, Clifton Central 25: The Comets (22-12) fell in the championship of the IHSA Class 1A Clifton Central Regional on Thursday, ending their winningest season since the 2016-17 campaign. No individual stats were immediately available.

Boys basketball

Wilmington 63, Beecher 49: The Wildcats (20-9) secured their first 20-win season in 40 years with Thursday’s home win in their regular season finale. Brysen Meents led the way with 25 points while Ryan Kettman added 19, Hunter Kaitschuck had six and Declan Moran had five.

The Bobcats (6-23) got 13 points from Dom DeFrank and six apiece from Wences Baumgartner, Kyle Kasput and Wesley Haddon.

St. Anne 72, Milford 60: Grant Pomaranski’s 20 points paved the way for the Cardinals (21-5), who ended the regular season with their 14th straight win. Trevor Van Pelt added 13 points and Matthew Langellier had 11.

The Bearcats (6-23) got 17 points from Hixon Lafond and 11 apiece from Mario Martinez and Lucas Summers.

Peotone 76, Grant Park 28: The Blue Devils (16-12) bounced back from consecutive losses to end the regular season with a road win. Lincoln Tierney had 19 points while Ethan McNeill added 13 and Alex Chenoweth had nine.

The Dragons (2-23) got 13 points from Rigo Venegas and seven from Ethan Barnas.

Clifton Central 68, Iroquois West 33: Four players scored in double figures for the visiting Comets (19-9), led by Mayson Mitchell with 18 points. Jake Thompson added 14 while Blake Chandler and Derek Meier had 10 apiece.

The Raiders (1-29) got 11 points from Landen Kraft and nine from Drew Talbert.