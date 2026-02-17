Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

State police arrest two people in Kankakee County following traffic stop on I-57

Gavel - Kankakee court

Gavel - Kankakee court (Shaw Local News Network)

By Jeff Bonty

Illinois State Police Troop 5, assisted by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, arrested two people after suspected cocaine and fentanyl/methamphetamine was found in the vehicle they were on Monday.

About 5:45 p.m., troopers and KAMEG agents conducted a traffic stop of a Chrysler minivan on Interstate 57 near northbound milepost 308 for improper lane usage.

Upon speaking with the occupants and after further investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Inside the vehicle, within an aftermarket concealed compartment, about 12,973 grams of suspected cocaine and about 111 grams of suspected fentanyl/methamphetamine were seized.

The vehicle’s occupants, 43-year-old Shavita Wilson, of Addison, and 33-year-old Terrance Wilson, of Chicago, were both arrested and charged with controlled substance trafficking, manufacturing/delivery of cocaine over 900 grams and possession of cocaine over 900 grams.

Kankakee CountyCrimeCrime and CourtsNewsLocal CrimeLocal NewsKankakee County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.