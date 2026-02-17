State police arrest two people in Kankakee County following traffic stop on I-57

Illinois State Police Troop 5, assisted by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, arrested two people after suspected cocaine and fentanyl/methamphetamine was found in the vehicle they were on Monday.

About 5:45 p.m., troopers and KAMEG agents conducted a traffic stop of a Chrysler minivan on Interstate 57 near northbound milepost 308 for improper lane usage.

Upon speaking with the occupants and after further investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Inside the vehicle, within an aftermarket concealed compartment, about 12,973 grams of suspected cocaine and about 111 grams of suspected fentanyl/methamphetamine were seized.

The vehicle’s occupants, 43-year-old Shavita Wilson, of Addison, and 33-year-old Terrance Wilson, of Chicago, were both arrested and charged with controlled substance trafficking, manufacturing/delivery of cocaine over 900 grams and possession of cocaine over 900 grams.