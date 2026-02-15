Clifton Central’s Temple wins sectional, leads state wrestling qualifiers: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls wrestling

IHSA DeKalb Sectional: Defending state runner-up Payton Temple of Clifton Central is one step closer to another medal after winning the 170-pound championship at Saturday’s DeKalb Sectional.

Temple pinned her way through the field, putting the exclamation point on her day when she pinned Washington’s Grace Mordhorst 37 seconds into the championship match.

“She had good head positions, but I got my head position in then I shot my shot and caught her on her back,” Temple said. " ... I’ve been dominating lately and I hope it carries through to state."

Temple scored a pair of podium finishes as an underclassmen – sixth as a freshman and second last year – and will now look for gold when this year’s State Finals are held at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Feb. 27 and 28.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Sophia Domont is also state-bound after finishing fourth at 140 pounds. Her Boilermaker teammate Aubrianna Rapier (135) will be an alternate after falling the round before the third-place match, the same fate encountered by Reed-Custer’s Madysen Meyer (115) and Coal City’s Riley Kuder (130).

--Eddie Carifio contributed to this report.

Boys wrestling

Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional: Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Kayden Roach is state-bound at the University of Illinois next weekend after a fourth-place finish at 175 pounds. His Boilermaker teammate Cullen Parks was eliminated the round before the third-place match and will be an alternate at 106.

Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional: A pair of Kankakee wrestlers won matches on Saturday. Charles Hill is a state alternate at 175. Kendrick Crite went 1-2 on the day at 215 to see his freshman season end.

Girls basketball

Beecher 46, Herscher 33: In the Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional quarterfinals, the host Bobcats (19-12) advanced to Monday’s semifinal game against Joliet Catholic after bouncing back from a 26-13 deficit. Seven different Bobcats scored, led by 12 points from Gianna Bonomo. Aubrey Tiltges added nine.

Leia Haubner had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (8-20). Pippa Dunhill and Audrey Hoffman had six points apiece.

Ottawa Marquette 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 43: The Panthers’ season came to an end with an 8-24 record at Ottawa in the Class 1A Amboy Regional quarterfinals. Maddie Simms and Ellie Marquez each had 12 points, while Madison Wright added nine.

Hoopeston 56, Grant Park 29: The Dragons (13-13) ended the season in the Class 1A Fieldcrest Regional quarterfinals. Reegan Thompson had 14 points and three steals. Abi Roberts had six points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

East Moline United 43, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36: At East Moline, the Boilermakers (2-25) ended their season in the Class 4A East Moline Regional quarterfinals.

Peotone 38, Coal City 30: On the road, the Blue Devils (15-15) advanced to Monday’s Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinal against Manteno. Coal City’s season ended at 10-21.

Clifton Central 53, Momence 25: The host Comets (21-11) advanced to Monday’s Class 1A Clifton Central Regional semifinal against Tri-Point, while Momence (6-18) saw its season end.

Fieldcrest 65, Donovan/St. Anne 12: The WildCards (4-24) ended the year at the Class 1A Fieldcrest Regional quarterfinals.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 71, Grace Christian 22: The Crusaders (10-16) ended their season at Flanagan in the Class 1A Clifton Central Regional quarterfinals.

Boys basketball

Kankakee 79, Lanipher 46: At the Danville Watchfire Shootout, the Kays (24-1) got 34 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks from EJ Hazelett. Cedric Terrell III went for 12 points, seven boards and six assists. Myair Thompson also had 12 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists. Kenaz Jackson was also in double figures with 10 points and seven boards.

Bishop McNamara 62, Aurora Christian 37: At the Chicagoland Christian Conference Shootout, the Fightin’ Irish (23-5). Coen Demack had 16 points and Richard Darr added 11.

South Newton (Indiana) 65, Iroquois West 44: At home, the Raiders (1-27) fell on senior night. Wyatt Breen had 15 points, followed by nine from Christian Gaytan.