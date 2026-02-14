Leondre Kemp, Holden Grimes power G-SW to 3rd-place win in RVC Tournament: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

River Valley Conference Tournament

Gardner-South Wilmington 65, Momence 49: At home, the Panthers (16-12) earned a third-place tournament finish behind double-doubles from Leondre Kemp (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Holden Grimes (14 points, 10 rebounds). Cooper Biros and Stanley Buchanan had a dozen points apiece.

Erick Castillo had 18 points to lead Momence (14-13). Aidan Smith had 16 points and Tommy Rounds 13.

Beecher 57, Tri-Point 55: At Cullom, the Bobcats (5-21) won the fifth-place game. Wences Baumgartner had 12 points. Aaron Harden and Wesley Haddon each had 10 points, with Harden adding three assists and steals each and Haddon adding four rebounds and assists apiece.

Grant Park 46, Grace Christian 33: At home, the Dragons (2-22) earned ninth place thanks to 14 points from Shawn Kveck, 13 from Ian Hamann and 10 from Luis Maldonado.

No stats were available for Grace Christian (0-12).

Regular season

Milford 51, Chrisman 44: At Danville, the Bearcats (6-21, 4-7 Vermilion Valley Conference) saw Jack Van Hoveln go for 15 points. Coby Brown added a dozen.

Wilmington 62, Streator 56: At Streator, the Wildcats (18-9, 8-5 Illinois Central Eight Conference) saw Ryan Kettman drop 22 points and Brysen Meents add 20.

Lisle 58, Reed-Custer 50: The Comets (15-13, 8-5 ICE) dropped their third game in a row Friday, all of which have been on the road. Eddie Bryan had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Kaiden Klein had 11 points and five rebounds, and Chase Isaac had nine points and nine boards.