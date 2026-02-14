KCC expands English language classes to underserved areas with state grant

English as a Second Language instructors and participants at the May 2025 recognition program at KCC. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

Kankakee Community College has received a state grant to expand English as a Second Language instruction and supportive services for adult learners.

The $44,000 grant will fund new citizenship classes and two additional ESL classes in underserved areas of the district.

KCC currently offers ESL classes in Kankakee, Bradley, and Momence. All classes are free to students. The grant will expand services to Watseka and Pembroke, increasing access for underserved populations.

“This grant will support programming to increase English proficiency, strengthen basic skills, promote family and employment stability, and help adult learners achieve self-sufficiency,” said Shannan Carrell, director of Adult and Community Education at KCC.

In all, seven Illinois colleges received funding from the Illinois Community College Board after a competitive application process.

English as a Second Language instructors and participants at the May 2025 recognition program at KCC. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

To request more information, fill out the request form at www.kcc.edu/esl, email Margarita Buzzell, coordinator of ESL Enrollment & Retention, at mbuzzell@kcc.edu, or call 815-802-8303.