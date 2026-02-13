Bourbonnais officials hosting workshop for public input on Riverfront Park

During an open house for Riverfront Park Oct. 1, 202, village residents got a chance to see the results of an online survey by Kimley-Horn and Associates of Chicago. (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais)

Village of Bourbonnais officials will host an interactive workshop Thursday, Feb. 19, for the final round of public input for the development of the Riverfront Park Master Plan.

The workshop will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center Community Room at 700 Main St. NW.

The park is located along the Kankakee River at 1200 Canterbury Lane.

“Our community’s open space and recreation needs are at the forefront of the village’s redesign goals,” Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast said in a news release.

During an open house Oct. 1, 2025, Bourbonnais residents got a chance to see the results of an online survey by Kimley-Horn and Associates of Chicago about Riverfront Park. (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais)

“It is essential we hear from residents about which park elements are envisioned to be a part of the beloved Riverfront Park for years to come.”

The process began in 2024 to collect public input for the 10.7-acre park.

During an open house Oct. 1, village residents got a chance to see the results of an online survey by Kimley-Horn and Associates of Chicago.

The company is developing a master plan for Riverfront Park at a cost of $34,400.

The process was temporarily put on hold after the Johnston family donated 6.6 acres of adjacent property to the park.

Imagine Bourbonnais Riverfront Park (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais)

The new acreage will remain a wooded area, village officials have said.

Once acquired, the village utilized a $110,000 grant secured by state Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, for remediation of the donated property.

“With the acquisition of the additional acreage of woodland, Riverfront Park has the capacity to serve the community in new ways, while still maintaining its natural appeal that we all know and love,” Bourbonnais Administrator, Mike Van Mill said in the release.

“The park’s rolling topography, unique ravines, mature trees and adjacency to the Kankakee River make it a distinct space in Bourbonnais.”

To date, two open houses and two online surveys have been conducted to determine what the future of the park could be for one of Bourbonnais’ largest parks.

The public workshop on Feb. 19 will be the third and final round of engagement in the master planning process. The event does not require registration to participate.

Riverfront Park is one of 24 parks maintained by the village and one of two located along the Kankakee River. Current amenities include benches, biking and walking trails, fitness equipment, fishing access, frisbee golf, a historic pavilion, a seasonal restroom and a Little Free Library.