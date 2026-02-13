Ava Johnson, Malea Harrison power Kankakee past Crete-Monee: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Kankakee 66, Crete-Monee 64: At home, the Kays (21-8, 9-3 Southland Athletic Conference) bested the Warriors to force a tie between the two for second place in the Southland.

Ava Johnson went for 30 points, three rebounds and two assists. Malea Harrison had a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and a school single-game record 12 assists.

Iroquois West 61, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37: On the road, the Raiders (19-10) ended the regular season as winners of seven of their last eight. Amelia Scharp had 24 points.

Watseka/Milford 63, Prairie Central 61: On the road, the Warriors (25-4) emerged by a basket to reach the 25-win mark for the fifth straight season.

Christa Holohan went for 26 points. Noelle Schroeder added nine points and six boards, while Kami Miehling had eight points and seven assists.

Dwight 64, Coal City 42: At Dwight, the Coalers (10-20) got 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal from Sydney Larson. Rileigh Eddy added eight points, three boards, two assists and a steal.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 39, Grace Christian 13: In the third-place game, the host Bobcats (18-12) will now head into regional play as winners of five of their last six games. Ten Bobcats scored, led by seven points apiece from Aubrey Tiltges and Molly Vladika and five apiece from Madison Smith and Gianna Bonomo.

No stats were available for the Crusaders (10-15) .

Grant Park 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 27: At home, the Dragons (13-12) got 14 points from Abi Roberts, 10 from Taylor Panozzo and nine from Claire Sluis to win the fifth-place game.

The Panthers (8-23) were paced by 11 points from Ellie Marquez and nine from Maddie Simms.

Boys basketball

Coal City 48, Manteno 47: At home, Carter Nicholson’s go-ahead bucket with less than 30 seconds left lifted the Coalers (11-15, 3-10 Illinois Central Eight Conference). Dane Noffsinger had 12 points, while Nicholson and Julian Micetich had 10 apiece.

No stats were available for Manteno (13-15, 6-7).