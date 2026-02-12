Cissna Park repeats perfect VVC season: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Cissna Park 55, Iroquois West 36: At home, the Timberwolves (24-2, 11-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) celebrated senior night by wrapping up their second straight perfect run through the VVC. Lauryn Hamrick had 24 points and five rebounds. Addison Lucht added 16 points, four rebounds and seven steals.

The Raiders (18-10, 8-3 VVC) saw a six-game winning streak end despite 15 points from Phylicity Leonard and a dozen from Kenleigh Hendershot.

Seneca 52, Reed-Custer 42: At home, the Comets (14-14) got 20 points and eight rebounds from Alyssa Wollenzein, 11 points and three boards from Kamryn Wilkey and seven points and 10 rebounds from Morgan Toler.

Grant Park 71, Illinois Lutheran 8: Four Dragons (12-12) were in double figures, led by 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Abi Roberts. Claire Sluis had 15 points and four steals, while Taylor Panozzo had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Reegan Thompson had 11 points and three steals.

Boys basketball

Peotone 52, Cissna Park 40: At home, the Blue Devils (15-10) celebrated a senior night win. Alex Chenoweth had a team-best 14 points, followed by a dozen from Ethan McNeil.

No stats were available for the Timberwolves (12-16).