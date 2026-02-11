Lincoln Williams, EJ Hazelett reach milestones as Kankakee ends SAC play 12-0: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Kankakee 70, Thornton 43: There were a few major milestones reached for the Kays (23-1, 12-0 Southland Athletic Conference) in Tuesday’s road win that finished off an unbeaten conference season. Lincoln Williams completed the program’s scoring triple crown, scoring 21 points to surpass the single-season scoring record of 575. He previously set the single-game and career scoring records earlier this season.

EJ Hazelett continued his stellar debut season with the Kays, also scoring 21 points to reach 1,000 for his career. Hazelett added six rebounds and three assists, while Williams had eight rebounds and three steals. Myair Thompson had 13 points and six assists. Kenaz Jackson had 10 points.

The win was Kankakee’s 18th in a row.

Bishop McNamara 59, Northridge Prep 54: Coen Demack had 20 points as the Fightin’ Irish (22-5, 6-3 Chicagoland Christian Conference) grabbed their fourth conference win in a row. Karter Krutsinger and Callaghan O’Connor added 13 points apiece.

Peotone 47, Manteno 42: The fourth meeting this season between these Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals went to the Blue Devils (14-10, 8-4 ICE), knotting the season series at 2-2. Alex Chenoweth led the way with 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Ethan McNeill added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Tyler Walker had 11 points.

For the Panthers (13-14, 6-6), Braden Campbell scored nine points and Eric Eldridge added seven. Dylan Polito and Mitchell Boyd had six apiece.

Herscher 72, Dwight 56: Austin Buckey’s 29 points led the Tigers (11-17) to a big home win. Tyler Lundberg had 13 points, and Alek Draper reached double figures with 10. Tanner Jones added nine points.

Milford 41, Iroquois West 35: A 13-point outing from Hixon Lafond led a balanced scoring effort for the Bearcats (5-21, 3-7 Vermilion Valley Conference). Jack VanHoveln added nine points, Maddox Muehling had eight, and Mario Martinez added seven.

The Raiders (1-26, 0-11) got 11 points from Landen Kraft and six from Wyatt Breen.

Brother Rice 62, Bradley-Bourbinnais 43: The Boilermakers (6-20) took their second straight loss on the road. Kobe Lawrence and Trey Lawrence scored 11.

Morris 44, Coal City 41: Despite battling back from multiple 10-point deficits, the Coalers (10-15) fell at home. No individual stats were immediately available.

Hoopeston 59, Watseka 54: No individual stats were immediately available for the Warriors (6-20, 2-8 VVC) as they dropped a close conference game on the road.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 78, Donovan 25: The Bobcats (5-21) got 22 points from Dominick DeFrank in Tuesday’s tournament win, bouncing back from a loss in Saturday’s opening round. DeFrank added four assists and four steals. Aaron Haddon had 13 points, while Wences Baumgartner had six points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats (7-19).

Girls basketball

Wilmington 44, Dwight 42: The Wildcats (20-10) secured a second straight 20-win season with a road win in their regular-season finale. It was their second straight one-possession win on the road. No individual stats were immediately available.